What's the story

Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of IPL 2025.

The game will be played on April 17 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both the teams are struggling in the tournament and will be fighting hard to keep their playoff hopes alive.

MI's recent victory over Delhi Capitals has given them a much-needed boost, but they still have work ahead of them to secure a spot in the playoffs.