IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Preview and stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of IPL 2025.
The game will be played on April 17 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Both the teams are struggling in the tournament and will be fighting hard to keep their playoff hopes alive.
MI's recent victory over Delhi Capitals has given them a much-needed boost, but they still have work ahead of them to secure a spot in the playoffs.
Team challenges
MI and SRH: A parallel struggle for playoff spots
The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are placed seventh on the IPL 2025 table with two wins and four losses.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are also in a tough position at the ninth spot with just two wins.
SRH, led by world champion skipper Pat Cummins, will hope to build on their recent high-scoring chase against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad where they registered the second-highest chase in tournament history.
Meanwhile, MI also won their previous clash, beating Delhi Capitals in a thriller.
Pitch analysis
Wankhede Stadium's pitch report for MI vs SRH
The Wankhede Stadium is famous for its flat surface and high-scoring games, making it a good ground for teams batting second.
Although the last match was won by the team defending their total, it showed how much the wicket assisted batters as it got better with the game.
This could be a key factor in deciding the outcome of this upcoming MI-SRH clash.
Match-up stats
Head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 23 IPL meetings, MI have won 13 times against SRH.
The last time these two teams met was on May 6, 2024, where MI defeated SRH.
On the other hand, SRH have won 10 times.
At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the two teams have met 8 times. MI have pocketed 5 wins whereas SRH have won twice. One game ended in a tie.
Team composition
Predicted line-ups for the clash
MI predicted XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact player: Rohit Sharma/Ashwani Kumar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's predicted line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat.
Impact player: Abhinav Manohar/Eshan Malinga.
Stats
A look at the key stats ahead of the clash
MI's Suryakumar Yadav owns 434 runs from 20 matches (17 innings) against SRH in IPL at 36.16. He has hit one fifty and a ton.
MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah owns a total of 17 wickets from 15 matches against SRH at 24.35.
In 5 games against MI, SRH's Heinrich Klaasen has scored 136 runs at 34. His strike rate is 200.
Harshal Patel has done well against MI, taking 24 scalps from 14 games at just 15.45.