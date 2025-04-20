IPL 2025, MI vs CSK: How the Impact players fared
What's the story
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in Match 38 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.
A century-plus stand between Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav helped the hosts chase down 177 in just 15.4 overs.
The Super Kings once struggled with the bat, though Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube slammed fifties.
Here's how the Impact Players fared in the match.
Rohit
Rohit slams his first fifty of IPL 2025
Rohit, MI's Impact Player, showed terrific application. He had replaced Ashwani Kumar.
Rohit made the most of fielding restrictions. The former MI skipper continued his onslaught despite losing his opening partner Ryan Rickelton.
Rohit played second fiddle thereafter, with Suryakumar playing the big shots. He returned unbeaten on a 45-ball 76 (4 fours and 6 sixes), recording his first half-century of the season.
Ashwin
R Ashwin returns wicketless
Ravichandran Ashwin came in as CSK's Impact Player, having replaced Dube.
The star off-spinner returned wicketless but had the best economy rate among CSK bowlers (6.20). He conceded just two runs in his first over.
However, Ashwin drew some criticism for constantly bowling carom balls and being predictable.
Notably, Ravindra Jadeja took the only wicket for CSK.