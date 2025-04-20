What's the story

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in Match 38 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.

A century-plus stand between Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav helped the hosts chase down 177 in just 15.4 overs.

The Super Kings once struggled with the bat, though Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube slammed fifties.

Here's how the Impact Players fared in the match.