IPL 2025, MI beat CSK at Wankhede Stadium: Key stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in Match 38 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season at the Wankhede Stadium.
Substantial knocks from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav helped the hosts chase down 177.
The Super Kings once struggled with the bat, though Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube slammed fifties.
Bottom-placed CSK have slumped further with their sixth defeat of the season.
CSK innings
CSK accelerate despite slow start
CSK openers Shaik Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra struggled after MI elected to field.
Debutant Ayush Mhatre's incredible knock steered them toward 50 thereafter. However, CSK's scoring rate dropped post his dismissal.
Although Dube and Jadeja paired up, boundaries dried out. Ashwani Kumar's 24-run over helped CSK bounce back.
Jadeja returned unbeaten as the Super Kings racked up 176/5 in 20 overs.
Information
Another sub-50 score in powerplay
CSK were 48/1 after the first six overs. As per Cricbuzz, they have recorded sub-50 scores inside the powerplay in five of their eight innings, the most by a team in IPL 2025.
MI innings
How MI's chase panned out
MI's chase was rather one-sided. Openers Rohit and Ryan Rickelton added 63 runs to bolster their run-rate.
Both Rickelton and Rohit hammered the CSK bowlers with fours and sixes.
Suryakumar later joined Rohit in the counter-attack. The duo attacked both pacers and spinners alike, powering MI in middle overs.
Rohit and Suryakumar added a century-plus stand as MI won in 15.4 overs.
Information
MI openers shine in powerplay
MI were 62/0 in the first six overs, their second-highest powerplay score in IPL 2025, as per Cricbuzz. Their previous-highest such score was 64/2 that came against Lucknow Super Giants.
Rohit
Rohit slams his first fifty of IPL 2025
Rohit showed terrific application right from the start. He attacked Khaleel Ahmed and Jamie Overton, making the most of fielding restrictions.
The former MI skipper continued his onslaught despite losing his opening partner Rickelton.
Rohit played second fiddle thereafter, with Suryakumar playing the big shots. He returned unbeaten on a 45-ball 76 (4 fours and 6 sixes), recording his first half-century of the season.
Jadeja
Jadeja slams his fourth IPL fifty
Jadeja came in at number four after Ayush Mhatre played an incredible knock.
However, CSK faced another slump post his dismissal. Jadeja and Dube struggled in the middle but lifted CSK from 63/3 to 140/3.
The former returned unbeaten for 53 off 35 balls (4 fours and 2 sixes). This was his fourth half-century in the IPL.
Dube
Dube takes onus with bat
Dube came in after CSK were down to 63/3 in eight overs. However, CSK went back to their shell.
The former took the onus thereafter, smashing Trent Boult and Ashwani. His 32-ball 50 was studded with 2 fours and 4 sixes.
Dube raced to his maiden half-century of the ongoing IPL season.
He also raced to 200 sixes in T20 cricket.
Information
Jadeja completes 2,000 IPL runs for CSK
Besides playing an important knock, Jadeja completed 2,000 runs for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He also became just the second all-rounder to complete the double of 100 wickets and 2,000 runs for a franchise in IPL.
Mhatre
CSK's youngest-ever debutant in IPL
Mhatre donned the iconic yellow jersey, becoming CSK's youngest-ever debutant in the IPL (17 years and 278 days).
Mhatre, who started off with a single, smashed Ashwani Kumar for two successive sixes. He showed the right intent with the bat inside the powerplay.
Mhatre continued to counter-attack and was outfoxed by Deepak Chahar in the seventh over. He slammed a 15-ball 32 (4s-4 6s-2).
Dismissal
Bumrah has dismissed Dhoni four times in IPL
Dhoni came in after Jadeja and Dube saved CSK from sinking. They got to 149/3 from 63/3, albeit at a slow pace.
Dube's dismissal exposed Dhoni to the middle thereafter. The latter dealt in singles before Bumrah dismissed him.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has dismissed Dhoni four times in 16 IPL innings. Dhoni strikes at just 95.38 against the MI pacer.