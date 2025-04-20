What's the story

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in Match 38 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season at the Wankhede Stadium.

Substantial knocks from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav helped the hosts chase down 177.

The Super Kings once struggled with the bat, though Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube slammed fifties.

Bottom-placed CSK have slumped further with their sixth defeat of the season.