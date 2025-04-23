What's the story

Zimbabwe edged past Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling first Test of the two-match series in Sylhet.

According to ESPNcricinfo, this marks Zimbabwe's third Test victory on Bangladeshi soil and their first since 2018.

Blessing Muzarbani led the bowling attack with impressive match figures of 9/122, while Brian Bennett shone with two crucial half-centuries.

Here's a look at Zimbabwe's Test wins in Bangladesh.