Decoding Zimbabwe's Test wins on Bangladesh soil
What's the story
Zimbabwe edged past Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling first Test of the two-match series in Sylhet.
According to ESPNcricinfo, this marks Zimbabwe's third Test victory on Bangladeshi soil and their first since 2018.
Blessing Muzarbani led the bowling attack with impressive match figures of 9/122, while Brian Bennett shone with two crucial half-centuries.
Here's a look at Zimbabwe's Test wins in Bangladesh.
#1
Won by eight wickets, second Test (Chattogram 2001)
Zimbabwe secured their first-ever Test win in Bangladesh during the 2001 Chattogram Test.
Centuries from Trevor Gripper, Andy Flower, and Craig Wishart powered Zimbabwe to 542/7d.
Grant Flower's 4/41, with Dougie Marillier and Heath Streak's two-fers, restricted Bangladesh to 251.
After enforcing the follow-on, Zimbabwe folded Bangladesh for 301, thanks to four-fers from Grant and Marillier, before chasing the 11-run target (an eight-wicket win).
#2
Won by 151 runs, first Test (Sylhet 2018)
Zimbabwe secured a long-awaited second Test win in Bangladesh in 2018 (Slyhet).
Half-centuries from Hamilton Masakadza, Sean Williams, and Peter Moor powered ZIM to 282, while Taijul Islam claimed 6/108.
Meanwhile, Tendai Chatara and Sikandar Raza took three wickets each to fold BAN for 143.
Despite Taijul's second-innings five-fer, Zimbabwe set a 321-run target.
Brandon Mavuta's four-for and Raza's three-fer sealed Zimbabwe's 151-run victory.
#3
Won by three wickets, first Test (Sylhet 2025)
Zimbabwe sealed their third Test win in Bangladesh, edging the first Test by three wickets.
Muzarabani and Wellington Masakadza took three-fers to fold Bangladesh for 191, before fifties from Williams and Bennett guided Zimbabwe's reply.
Muzarabani's 6/72 (second innings) restricted Bangladesh to 255, despite Najmul Hossain Shanto and Jaker Ali's fifties.
Chasing 174, Bennett's fifty led Zimbabwe to victory, overcoming Mehidy Hasan's second fifer.