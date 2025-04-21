Shubman Gill slams his third fifty of IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Shubman Gill has played another captain's knock in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The Gujarat Titans skipper made a mark in the 2025 IPL encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
Gill added a 114-run opening stand with Sai Sudharsan after the Knight Riders elected to field. He was later joined by Jos Buttler.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
A fine knock from Gill
Gill and Sudharsan made a steady start as GT were 45/0 after six overs.
However, the seventh over saw Gill smack Moeen Ali for 17 runs. The latter raced to his half-century off 34 balls (11th over).
Despite getting no help from the wicket, Gill accelerated and took GT past 170 alongside Buttler.
He slammed a 55-ball 90 (4s: 10 and 6s: 3).
Partnership
Another century stand between Gill, Sudharsan
Gill and Sai Sudharsan added a 114-run opening stand.
As per Cricbuzz, this was the second century partnership between the two in IPL 2025. They also have two more fifty-plus stands.
As an opening pair, Gill and Sudharsan have added 448 runs from eight innings at 56. Their run-rate reads 8.93.
Gill has been involved in every 100-plus opening stand for GT so far.
Information
Gill gets past 500 runs at Eden Gardens
Over the years, Gill has fancied playing at Eden Gardens. In the KKR match, the Indian batter raced past 500 runs on this iconic ground in the IPL. He has a strike-rate of over 147 at this venue.
Stats
Third fifty of IPL 2025; 3,500 runs
As mentioned, Gill got to his third half-century of IPL 2025. Overall, this was his 23rd half-century in IPL history.
Gill, who also has four tons, has racked up 285 runs from eight IPL 2025 encounters at an average of 47.50. His tally includes a strike-rate of 150.00.
The GT skipper also raced past 3,500 runs in the tournament.