Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continues his rich vein of form in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

He recorded another fifty-plus score, this time against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 39 at Eden Gardens.

Sudharsan added a 114-run stand with Shubman Gill before falling to Andre Russell. He now has five half-centuries in IPL 2025.

Here are the key stats.