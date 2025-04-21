Sai Sudharsan slams his fifth fifty of IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continues his rich vein of form in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
He recorded another fifty-plus score, this time against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 39 at Eden Gardens.
Sudharsan added a 114-run stand with Shubman Gill before falling to Andre Russell. He now has five half-centuries in IPL 2025.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
Another superb knock from Sudharsan
Gill and Sudharsan made a steady start as GT were 45/0 after six overs. However, the seventh over saw Gill smack Moeen Ali for 17 runs.
Sudharsan too played his strokes against Harshit Rana in the 11th over. He completed his fifty in the same over.
Russell dismissed Sudharsan for a 36-ball 52 (4s: 6 and 6s: 1).
Partnership
Century stand between Gill, Sudharsan
Gill and Sai Sudharsan added a 114-run opening stand.
As per Cricbuzz, this was the second century partnership between the two in IPL 2025. They also have two more fifty-plus stands.
As an opening pair, Gill and Sudharsan have added 448 runs from eight innings at an average of 56. Their run-rate reads 8.93 (HS: 120).
Stats
Five fifties in IPL 2025
As mentioned, Sudharsan has now slammed five fifties in IPL 2025. Overall, this was his 11th fifty of the tournament.
Sudharsan, who also owns a ton, has racked up 417 runs from eight IPL 2025 encounters at an average of 52.12. His tally includes a strike-rate of 152.18.
The GT batter also raced past 1,450 runs in the tournament.