What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The much-awaited clash will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 21, 2025.

The Gujarat Titans currently lead the IPL points table while the Knight Riders have blown hot and cold.

Here we look at the preview and key stats.