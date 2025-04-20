IPL 2025: GT aim to extend winning run vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
The much-awaited clash will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 21, 2025.
The Gujarat Titans currently lead the IPL points table while the Knight Riders have blown hot and cold.
Here we look at the preview and key stats.
Pitch conditions
Pitch report and streaming details
The pitch at Eden Gardens has been good for batting in the ongoing IPL season.
It has also offered some assistance to the bowlers, making it a balanced contest between bat and ball.
The winning team of the toss would want to bat first, hoping to set a challenging target for their opponents.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
Team status
KKR would be gutted after losing to PBKS
In their previous match, KKR endured a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings.
Despite their efforts, they failed to chase the 111-run target.
The loss cost them dearly as they only managed to score 95 runs in response, losing by 16 runs.
With three wins from seven games this season, KKR currently sit sixth on the points table.
Titans' dominance
GT's stellar dominance in IPL 2025
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are riding high after their recent victory against Delhi Capitals.
They chased down 204 in the contest thanks to Jos Buttler's 97*.
Not only did this win boost their confidence, but it also secured them the top spot on the points table.
With five wins from their last seven games, GT are eager to maintain their lead and secure another victory.
H2H
Here's the head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, these two teams have met just thrice in concluded IPL fixtures with GT leading the head-to-head record 2-1.
KKR's only win in this regard came at the Narendra Modi Stadium in 2023.
The game made massive headlines as Rinku Singh smashed Yash Dayal for five successive sixes in the final over to power KKR over the line.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs and impact subs
KKR (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact sub: Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
GT (Probable XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma. Impact sub: Sherfane Rutherford.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Prasidh Krishna has raced to 14 scalps at 14.75 this season.
He bagged a four-fer in his last outing.
GT stars Sai Sudharsan (365 at 52.14) and Jos Buttler (315 at 63) were two of the first three batters to breach the 300-run mark this year.
Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana have taken 10 wickets apiece for KKR.
Ajinkya Rahane (221 at 36.83) is the only KKR batter with 200-plus runs in IPL 2025.
