How has Rohit Sharma fared against CSK in IPL? Stats
What's the story
All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma when Mumbai Indians host Chennai Super Kings in IPL's El Clasico on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.
Rohit hasn't fired yet in the IPL 2025 season. However, he has shown flashes of providing quick starts in the early stages.
The veteran MI stalwart owns a decent record against CSK. We decode his stats versus the Super Kings.
Stats
Rohit owns 896 runs against CSK
Rohit is the 3rd-highest run-scorer against CSK in IPL history. He owns 896 runs from 35 matches at 28.90 with the help of a ton and 7 fifties.
He has slammed 32 sixes and 83 fours (SR: 128.55).
Only Virat Kohli (1,084) and Shikhar Dhawan (1,057) are above Rohit in terms of runs versus CSK.
Do you know?
Rohit has scored 446 runs versus CSK at Wankhede
Rohit owns a solid 49.55 average versus CSK at Wankhede. He has amassed 446 runs from 11 matches (SR: 142.03). He has three fifties and a ton versus CSK at this venue.
Numbers
Rohit's performance in IPL 2025 and his overall stats
In 6 matches this season, Rohit has scored 82 runs at a paltry 13.66. His strike rate is 143-plus.
He has slammed six fours and six sixes with a best score of 26.
Overall, in 263 IPL matches, Rohit has scored 6,710 runs at 29.30. In addition to 43 fifties, he has hit two tons.
He has smoked 286 maximums.