What's the story

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered another heartbreaking defeat in their IPL 2025 campaign, losing to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a mere two runs.

The team couldn't manage a win in the last match against Delhi Capitals either, which ended in a tie and was decided by a Super Over.

Stand-in captain Riyan Parag lamented the team's failure to close out the chase and took blame.

RR were placed well to win the contest but fell short in the end.