Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam in first innings (T20s): Stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star player Virat Kohli has set a new record by scoring the most 50-plus scores while batting first in T20s.
He achieved the feat during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday.
Kohli, who scored a match-winning 70 off 42 balls, bettered Babar Azam's record of 61 50-plus scores while batting first in T20s.
Here we compare Babar and Kohli's record in first innings (T20s).
Comparison
Babar owns a far greater average
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is among just the four batters with over 7,000 runs while batting first in T20s.
He overall owns 7,135 across 215 innings in this regard at a solid average of 37.95.
Babar boasts 6,495 runs while batting first in T20s.
However, his average of 46.06 is the highest among batters with 1,300 runs in the first innings.
Kohli (133.26) scores over Babar(130.16) in terms of strike rate in this comparison.
Won matches
Contributions in wins
53% of Kohli's runs (3,787) while batting first have come in winning causes (excluding Super Over games).
His average and strike go up to 43.52 and 140.46 in this regard.
On the other hand, only 49% of Babar's runs in the first innings have resulted in victories (3,221).
He has an average and strike rate of 47.36 and 133.70, respectively, in triumphs.
Tons
Who owns more tons?
As mentioned, Kohli now owns the most 50-plus scores while batting first in T20s (62) while Babar is now second on this list with 61 such scores.
However, in terms of tons, the Pakistan talisman is still ahead. Babar has breached the three-figure mark while batting first in T20s eight times.
Kohli is just behind him with seven hundreds. Only Chris Gayle (14) boasts more tons than the duo on this list.
T20Is
Comparing their T20I numbers
Kohli, who has now retired from T20Is, made 2,175 runs in the format while batting first at 38.83.
Babar (2,327) has more runs in this regard and that too at a better average (42.30).
However, Kohli (137.57) yet again wins the strike rate battle as Babar's SR is 129.42.
Notably, Rohit Sharma (2,711) is the only batter with more runs than the duo while batting first in T20s.
Stats
Comparing their overall numbers
With his latest effort, Kohli has raced to 13,278 runs in T20s at 41.88 (SR: 134.47).
He has now completed 102 T20 fifties. He is only behind David Warner (108) on this list.
Overall, Kohli has 111 fifty-plus scores in the format. His tally includes as many as nine tons.
Meanwhile, Babar owns 11,147 T20 runs at 43.03 (SR: 129.18). This includes 91 fifties and 11 tons.