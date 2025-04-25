What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star player Virat Kohli has set a new record by scoring the most 50-plus scores while batting first in T20s.

He achieved the feat during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday.

Kohli, who scored a match-winning 70 off 42 balls, bettered Babar Azam's record of 61 50-plus scores while batting first in T20s.

Here we compare Babar and Kohli's record in first innings (T20s).