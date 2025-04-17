IPL: Decoding the performance of Delhi Capitals in Super Overs
What's the story
Match 32 of IPL 2025 featured the league's 15th Super Over thriller.
Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals played out a high-voltage contest tied at 188, thanks to a brilliant final over from Mitchell Starc.
Notably, this marked Delhi Capitals' fifth Super Over appearance (most by any team in IPL) and their fourth win.
We break down DC's Super Over performances over the years.
#1
RCB beat DC, 2013, Bengaluru
Delhi Capitals featured in their first-ever Super Over during Match 21 of IPL 2013.
After posting 152/5, DC couldn't defend the total as Royal Challengers Bangalore tied the game in the final over.
In the Super Over, AB de Villiers smashed two sixes off the last two balls to take RCB to 16.
In reply, Ravi Rampaul's two crucial wickets restricted DC to 11/2.
#2
DC beat KKR, 2019, Delhi
Delhi Capitals registered their first Super Over win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2019 IPL at Delhi.
After a thrilling tie at 185, powered by Prithvi Shaw's 99 off 55, DC managed just 10 runs in the Super Over.
However, Kagiso Rabada delivered a clutch over, conceding only seven runs and taking a wicket, sealing a memorable victory for DC.
#3
DC beat PBKS, 2020, Dubai
Delhi Capitals' third Super Over thriller came in the second match of IPL 2020.
Marcus Stoinis starred with a brilliant final over to restrict PBKS to 157/8.
In the Super Over, Kagiso Rabada delivered a sensational spell, taking two wickets in successive balls to limit PBKS to 2/2.
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer chased it down in two balls, sealing a comfortable DC win.
#4
DC beat SRH, 2021, Chennai
DC clinched their fourth and third consecutive Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2021 IPL.
Kane Williamson's *66 off 51 helped SRH post 159/7, taking the match into a Super Over.
Axar Patel bowled a tight Super Over, limiting SRH to seven runs despite a boundary from Williamson.
In reply, a boundary from Rishabh Pant and three leg-byes secured DC's narrow victory.
#5
DC beat RR, 2025, Delhi
DC clinched their fourth Super Over win in Match 32 of IPL 2025 against the Rajasthan Royals after scores were tied at 188.
Mitchell Starc bowled the Super Over, conceding 11 runs despite a no-ball and two boundaries.
However, RR lost both Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal to run-outs.
Chasing 12, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs sealed the win for DC in four balls.