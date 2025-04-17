What's the story

Match 32 of IPL 2025 featured the league's 15th Super Over thriller.

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals played out a high-voltage contest tied at 188, thanks to a brilliant final over from Mitchell Starc.

Notably, this marked Delhi Capitals' fifth Super Over appearance (most by any team in IPL) and their fourth win.

We break down DC's Super Over performances over the years.