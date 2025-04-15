India to tour Bangladesh for white-ball series: Full schedule
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the Indian cricket team will tour Bangladesh in August 2025.
The tour will include a six-match white-ball series, consisting of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).
This series will be a part of India's preparation for the home ICC T20 World Cup, which is slated for 2026.
Series details
Schedule and venues for the 2025 series
The aforementioned series will start on August 17 and end on August 31. The ODI matches will be played on August 17, 20, and 23.
Thereafter, the T20I matches will be played on August 26, and August 29 and 31.
While the third ODI and first T20I will be played in Chattogram, the remaining four games will take place in Mirpur.
Previous encounters
India's recent history with Bangladesh
Notably, the last time India played Bangladesh in a series was in 2022, where they played three ODIs and two Tests.
This upcoming tour will be sandwiched between India's Test series against England and their home season.
The five-match series against England is scheduled for June, July, and August 2025, concluding on August 4.
Future plans
India's home season and international commitments
Meanwhile, India's home season will begin in October with the West Indies and South Africa touring India.
The winter series will begin with a two-match Test series against the West Indies on October 2, followed by two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is against South Africa in November-December.
Meanwhile, between these two home series, India will play three ODIs and five T20Is in Australia.