What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the Indian cricket team will tour Bangladesh in August 2025.

The tour will include a six-match white-ball series, consisting of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

This series will be a part of India's preparation for the home ICC T20 World Cup, which is slated for 2026.