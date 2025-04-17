BCCI dismisses Team India coaches after disappointing Australian tour: Details
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sacked a number of members of the Indian cricket team's support staff after a disappointing 1-3 series defeat in Australia.
As per India Today, the axed personnel include assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, fielding coach T. Dilip, and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai.
Reports also suggest that a team masseur has been shown the door as part of this overhaul.
Coaching changes
Nayar's tenure and Gambhir's influence
Nayar, who was appointed only eight months ago, has now ended his stint with the team.
India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir, who succeeded Rahul Dravid, brought in a large chunk of his coaching staff from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
This included Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, and Morne Morkel.
Coaching adjustments
BCCI's response to batting struggles
In light of India's batting woes in home Tests against New Zealand and away in Australia, the BCCI appointed NCA and India A coach Sitanshu Kotak as the batting coach for white-ball assignments earlier this year.
Despite early setbacks, Gambhir and his coaching team managed to steer India to a Champions Trophy title.
Nayar, ten Doeschate, Morkel, Dilip, and Kotak were all part of the support staff during this successful campaign.
Coaching transition
Ten Doeschate takes over fielding responsibilities
As Nayar's tenure ends, the rest of the coaching staff will remain in their positions and even step in for their former colleagues.
To fill the immediate voids, assistant coach ten Doeschate is likely to assume fielding responsibilities from T. Dilip, as no direct replacement has been named yet for Nayar or his predecessor.
Future prospects
New support staff to join ahead of England Test series
The revamped support staff is expected to join the Indian team ahead of their crucial five-match Test series against England, starting June 20.
With pressure mounting after the BGT setback, the BCCI is clearly looking to reset and reinforce the team's structure and morale before another high-profile red-ball assignment.