What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sacked a number of members of the Indian cricket team's support staff after a disappointing 1-3 series defeat in Australia.

As per India Today, the axed personnel include assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, fielding coach T. Dilip, and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai.

Reports also suggest that a team masseur has been shown the door as part of this overhaul.