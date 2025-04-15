'Two elbows in my arm': Usman Tariq explains bowling action
What's the story
Quetta Gladiators's spinner Usman Tariq has been reported for a suspect bowling action once again, this time in the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition.
Umpires Asif Yaqoob and Richard Illingworth first reported the bowler during PSL 2024.
However, Tariq continued to play that season and made his List A and First-Class debut.
In a recent interview, Tariq explained his unusual bowling action.
Reassessment
Tariq's action flagged again in PSL 2025
In the 2025 PSL season, Tariq's bowling action was once again questioned, this time by umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown.
Despite being reported twice, he remains eligible to participate in PSL 2025 as per the league's rules.
The regulations state that a player can continue to play unless their action is reported again within the same season.
Clarification
Tariq explains unique bowling action
In an interview with MYK Sports, Tariq shed light on his unique bowling style.
He said, "My action is unique because my body dimensions are unique. My body frame is not like the common person's."
Elaborating on his condition, he said, "I do have two elbows in my arm," adding it's a natural phenomenon and has been medically verified.
Stats
Five wickets in PSL 2025
Despite all the scrutiny surrounding his bowling action, Tariq has shown his worth on the field.
In seven PSL games, he has taken five wickets with an impressive economy rate of 7.27.
His First-Class performance is also commendable with eight wickets in two matches at an average of 26.25.
He has kept a similar record in three List A games with an average of 19.37.