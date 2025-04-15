What's the story

Quetta Gladiators's spinner Usman Tariq has been reported for a suspect bowling action once again, this time in the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition.

Umpires Asif Yaqoob and Richard Illingworth first reported the bowler during PSL 2024.

However, Tariq continued to play that season and made his List A and First-Class debut.

In a recent interview, Tariq explained his unusual bowling action.