Jasprit Bumrah becomes MI's highest wicket-taker in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has become the highest wicket-taker of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.
Bumrah reached the landmark in the IPL 2025 encounter against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium.
The right-arm pacer displaced his long-time mentor Lasith Malinga, with his first wicket, to unlock this achievement.
Notably, both Bumrah and Malinga have played for only MI in the IPL.
Milestone
Bumrah surpasses legend Malinga
As mentioned, Bumrah surpassed Malinga to become MI's highest wicket-taker in the IPL.
The latter had retired with a record 170 wickets from 122 matches at an incredible average of 19.79.
With more than 170 wickets, Bumrah now tops the wicket column for MI.
Harbhajan Singh is the only other player with 100-plus wickets (127) for MI in IPL history.
Information
Multiple fifers for MI
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah is the only player with multiple five-wicket hauls for MI in the IPL. His career-best returns for MI (5/10) came in 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, MI lost that match by 52 runs.
Information
Second-most wickets for a team
Bumrah now has the second-most wickets for a franchise in IPL history. He has overtaken Malinga on this elite list. He is only behind Sunil Narine, who has recorded 187 wickets for the Kolkata Knight Riders.