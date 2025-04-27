What's the story

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has become the highest wicket-taker of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Bumrah reached the landmark in the IPL 2025 encounter against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium.

The right-arm pacer displaced his long-time mentor Lasith Malinga, with his first wicket, to unlock this achievement.

Notably, both Bumrah and Malinga have played for only MI in the IPL.