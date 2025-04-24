IPL 2025, RCB vs RR: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 42 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The Royal Challengers successfully defended 205 on the back of phenomenal spells from Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazlewood.
Earlier, half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal powered the Royal Challengers.
Notably, RCB recorded their first home win in IPL 2025.
Here's how the Impact Players fared.
Suryavanshi
Another promising start from Suryavanshi
Young Vaibhav Suryavanshi came in as RR's Impact Player in the second innings. He had replaced Sandeep Sharma, who took two wickets.
Suryavanshi made a promising start along with Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, he departed after scoring a couple of sixes.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocked Suryavanshi over after he added 52 runs with Jaiswal.
Suryavanshi departed for a 12-ball 16 (2 sixes).
Suyash
Suyash Sharma's impactful spell
Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma replaced Devdutt Padikkal as RCB's Impact Player. The latter had slammed a whirlwind half-century.
Meanwhile, Suyash bowled four neat overs in the middle phase. His bowling partnership with Krunal took the game away from RR.
Although Suyash returned wicketless, his impactful spell contributed to RCB's win. He conceded just 31 runs from four overs in an overall high-scoring game.