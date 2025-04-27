What's the story

Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a slew of changes for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The changes were aimed at making the tournament more exciting while ensuring fair play.

Among the notable changes was the re-introduction of saliva on the ball and a new 'Second Ball' rule to combat dew effects during night matches.

Here's how the changes have impacted IPL 2025 so far.