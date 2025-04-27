How new rules have impacted IPL 2025: Find out
What's the story
Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a slew of changes for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The changes were aimed at making the tournament more exciting while ensuring fair play.
Among the notable changes was the re-introduction of saliva on the ball and a new 'Second Ball' rule to combat dew effects during night matches.
Here's how the changes have impacted IPL 2025 so far.
Saliva reintroduced
Saliva use leads to decrease in scoring rate
The decision to allow the use of saliva on cricket ball was largely influenced by top cricketers' appeal.
Traditionally, saliva has been used by fast bowlers to maintain the shine of one side of an old ball, allowing it to reverse swing.
The advent of COVID-19 pandemic led to a ban on saliva usage to shine the ball.
As per ESPNcricinfo, by Match 40, the scoring rate in death overs had dropped by nearly 6% compared to IPL 2024.
Information
Dip in run-rate
As per ESPNcricinfo, after 40 matches, IPL 2025 saw a run-rate of 9.41 compared to 9.55 from the 2024 season. As many as 678 sixes were hit till that stage compared to 712 from last year.
New rule
'Second Ball' rule counters dew effects
The new 'Second Ball' rule has been introduced to reduce the impact of dew during night matches.
Dew can affect bowlers' grip on the ball, giving batters an unfair advantage, particularly during run chases.
The bowling side is permitted to use a new ball after the 11th over of second innings.
This has brought spinners into play during crucial run-chases.
Information
DRS for off-stump wides
Meanwhile, under the IPL 2025 playing conditions, Decision Review System (DRS) also includes referrals for wides outside the off-stump in addition to height-based no-balls. The revamped technology has led to sides evading unwanted extras.