What's the story

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has completed 4,000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

The MI dasher reached the landmark in Match 45 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium.

SKY attained the feat with his 33rd run of the match. He has become the 17th player to enter the 4,000-run club.

He slammed a 28-ball 54 against LSG.