Suryakumar Yadav races to 4,000 runs in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has completed 4,000 runs in the Indian Premier League.
The MI dasher reached the landmark in Match 45 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium.
SKY attained the feat with his 33rd run of the match. He has become the 17th player to enter the 4,000-run club.
He slammed a 28-ball 54 against LSG.
Knock
Stellar knock against LSG
Suryakumar continues his rich vein of form in IPL 2025.
He once again gave a display of his 360-degree strokes against LSG. He came in the ninth over, with MI at 88/2.
Suryakumar kept on ticking the scoreboard with his resounding boundaries. He slammed 54 off 28 balls (4 fours and 4 sixes).
SKY finished with a strike-rate of 192.86.
Stats
Highest SR among Indians (Minimum 4,000 runs)
As mentioned, Suryakumar has joined several veterans in the 4,000-run club in IPL history.
He unlocked the achievement in his 160th match (145 innings). His tally includes two tons and 27 half-centuries.
Suryakumar has a strike-rate of 147.55, the highest among Indians with over 4,000 runs. Overall, only AB de Villiers (151.68) and Chris Gayle (148.96) are ahead of SKY.
Information
Third-fastest to this mark
As per Cricbuzz, Suryakumar is the third-fastest to 4,000 IPL runs in terms of balls. He took 2,714 deliveries for the same. SKY is only behind Gayle (2,653 balls) and de Villiers (2,658) on this list.
Information
Joint-most consecutive scores of 25 or more
According to Cricbuzz, Suryakumar has the joint-most consecutive scores of 25 or more in the IPL (10 in 2025). SKY's scores this season read 54, 40*, 68*, 26, 40, 28, 67, 27*, 48, and 29. He shares the record with Robin Uthappa (10 in 2014).
Records
Notable records of SKY in IPL
In 2024, Suryakumar became only the second player with multiple IPL centuries for MI.
He is one of only two players with 600-plus runs for MI in an IPL season. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar (618 in 2010) is the only other MI batter with this feat.
In 2023, SKY became the third batter with 600-plus runs in an IPL season batting at three or lower.
Journey
A look at his IPL journey
Suryakumar started his IPL journey in 2012, for MI. However, he played a solitary game.
While he missed the 2013 season, the next four editions saw him play for Kolkata Knight Riders.
SKY returned to MI in the IPL 2018 mega auction. And he never looked back.
He is one of only three players with 3,000-plus runs for MI in the IPL.