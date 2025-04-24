IPL 2025, CSK vs SRH: Decoding the key player battles
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday.
Both sides come into this contest on back of respective defeats against Mumbai Indians.
CSK are 10th in the table with SRH stationed at 9th.
Here are the key player battles between two underperforming sides in IPL 2025.
#1
Mohammed Shami vs MS Dhoni
Mohammed Shami hasn't been at his best in IPL 2025. He owns 5 wickets from 7 matches at 52.20.
The SRH pacer could come up against Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the death overs.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shami has dismissed Dhoni once in 6 IPL innings. The batter owns 37 runs from 21 balls with his strike rate being 176.19.
#2
Ravindra Jadeja vs Heinrich Klaasen
Ravindra Jadeja can prove to be handful at the Chepauk for CSK with his left-arm spin.
The CSK ace will be keen to stop SRH's mainstay Heinrich Klaasen.
Across 3 IPL innings, Jadeja has conceded 16 runs off 15 balls (0 dismissals). Klaasen's strike rate is 106.66.
The batter has managed to launch Jadeja for a solitary six (4s: 0).
#3
Khaleel Ahmed vs Travis Head
CSK's left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed will hope to thwart SRH's Travis Head upfront.
Head is known for his explosive batting and he will target Khaleel.
The two have met in one IPL inning where Head smashed him for 15 runs off 5 balls, striking at 300.
Khaleel didn't manage to dismiss Head, being smashed for 2 fours.