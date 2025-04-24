What's the story

Chennai Super Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday.

Both sides come into this contest on back of respective defeats against Mumbai Indians.

CSK are 10th in the table with SRH stationed at 9th.

Here are the key player battles between two underperforming sides in IPL 2025.