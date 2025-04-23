What's the story

Delhi Capitals' top run-scorer this season, KL Rahul, has earned high praise from Cheteshwar Pujara for his outstanding form in IPL 2025.

Averaging 64.60 with 323 runs in seven innings, Rahul's recent 42-ball 57* against Lucknow Super Giants highlighted his match-winning ability and T20 prowess.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut, Pujara attributed Rahul's success to his mature mindset and ability to move past previous setbacks.

