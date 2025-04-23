IPL: Cheteshwar Pujara lauds KL Rahul's stellar form, smooth transition
What's the story
Delhi Capitals' top run-scorer this season, KL Rahul, has earned high praise from Cheteshwar Pujara for his outstanding form in IPL 2025.
Averaging 64.60 with 323 runs in seven innings, Rahul's recent 42-ball 57* against Lucknow Super Giants highlighted his match-winning ability and T20 prowess.
Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut, Pujara attributed Rahul's success to his mature mindset and ability to move past previous setbacks.
Here's more.
Aprreciation
Pujara lauds Rahul's ability to move on from issues
Pujara commended Rahul for shedding last season's baggage and moving forward with confidence.
"Just move on, don't carry any baggage from the past. It's good to move on, which will also help him play well for DC and even for the Indian team," he lauded the wicketkeeper batter.
He further added how Rahul has become a mature player stating, "KL is a mature player. Last couple of years, he's been batting well. He doesn't want to think about the past."
Words
'We have seen a different KL Rahul this season'
"It's good to move on, which will also help him play well for DC and even for the Indian team. Because, lately, he is someone the India team also relies on, the way he's batting. Even as a person, he looks a lot more mature now, he understands his game very well. We have seen a different KL Rahul this season. When he started [against LSG], he didn't look that [fluid], but still he picked it up," Pujara added.
Match analysis
Rahul's strategy in recent match against LSG
In DC's recent clash against LSG, Rahul showcased a calculated approach to his innings.
Coming in at 36 for 1 in the fourth over, he took his time to settle, reaching just 19 off 20 balls by the 10th over.
With Abishek Porel scoring briskly at the other end, DC remained comfortably placed at 80 for 1.
Rahul then shifted gears, launching back-to-back sixes off Ravi Bishnoi and Aiden Markram, and capped his knock with a third six.
Captaincy impact
Nick Knight suggests Rahul's freedom from captaincy could boost performance
Former England opener Nick Knight opined that Rahul's current form could be a result of his freedom from the burden of captaincy, a role he had at LSG.
"Captaincy can do funny things to you. Sometimes you thrive on it, sometimes it's a burden," Knight said.
"We've got this obsession in cricket that the best player has to be captain. That's not always the case... but he's batting with so much freedom and looks relaxed in the crease," he added.
Performance
Rahul slams match-winning fifty against LSG
Rahul was at his best in a crucial run-chase against LSG, his former franchise.
Although Porel shone with a half-century, it was Rahul's knock that kept the scoreboard ticking.
Rahul was later joined by Axar, as the duo propelled DC to an eight-wicket win.
As mentioned, the former hammered a 42-ball 57* (3 fours and 3 sixes), hitting the winning six (17.5 overs).
Notably, Rahul also reached the 5000 IPL runs mark, doing so in 130 innings.
Match recap
DC clinch second straight win, rise to top of table
DC defeated LSG for the second time this season, winning by eight wickets.
After being asked to bat, LSG started well with an 87-run stand between Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh.
But DC struck back, removing Markram and Nicholas Pooran quickly.
Ayush Badoni's late cameo lifted LSG to 159/6. Mukesh Kumar took four wickets.
In reply, Porel and Karun Nair gave DC a solid start.
Rahul then took charge with a fluent knock as DC won the contest in 17.5 overs.
Stats
Rahul's 2025 season and overall IPL stats
As mentioned, Rahul has scored 323 runs this season in seven innings.
He boasts an average of 64.60 and a strike rate of 153.81, including three fifties. His highest score this season is 93*.
Overall, the wicketkeeper batter now owns 5,006 runs across 139 matches at 46.35 while striking at 135.70.
Notably, his tally also includes four tons and 40 fifties with a high score of 132*.