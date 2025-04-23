IPL: Presenting the fastest players to 5000 runs (by innings)
KL Rahul became the fastest player to 5,000 IPL runs (by innings), achieving the milestone with his 51st run in Match 40 against his former team, Lucknow Super Giants.
Playing for Delhi Capitals, he remained unbeaten on 57 off 42 balls, guiding DC to an eight-wicket win.
Here's a look at the fastest players to reach 5,000 runs in the IPL by innings.
#1
130 innings - KL Rahul
As mentioned, Rahul is now the fastest player to reach 5,000 runs in the IPL, achieving the milestone in 130 innings.
He surpassed David Warner, who took 135 innings, to claim the top spot.
Rahul also moved past Chris Gayle (4,965) and Robin Uthappa (4,952) on the all-time run-scorers list.
Overall, he now owns 5,006 runs across 139 matches at 46.35 (SR: 135.70).
#2
135 innings - David Warner
Warner ranks second on the list, reaching 5,000 IPL runs in 135 innings.
He achieved the milestone in 2020, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring an unbeaten 47 against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Despite going unsold in the recent auction, Warner boasts an impressive IPL record of 6,565 runs in 184 matches at 40.52, striking at 139.77 alongside 62 fifties and four centuries.
#3
157 innings - Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, the highest run-scorer in IPL history, ranks third on the list of fastest to 5,000 runs, reaching the milestone in 157 innings.
Representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he achieved the feat in 2019 against Mumbai Indians, scoring 46 off 32 balls.
Overall, Kohli has amassed 8,326 runs in 260 matches at an average of 39.27, including eight centuries and 59 half-centuries.
#4
161 innings - AB de Villiers
Former South Africa and RCB star AB de Villiers ranks fourth on the list, having reached 5,000 IPL runs in 161 innings.
He achieved the milestone in 2021 against Delhi Capitals (Ahmedabad), scoring an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls.
Across 184 matches, de Villiers amassed 5,162 runs at a strike rate of 151.69 and an average of 39.71, including three centuries and 40 half-centuries.
#5
168 innings - Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan rounds out the top five on this list, reaching 5,000 IPL runs in his 168th inning.
He achieved the milestone in 2020 while playing for DC, scoring an unbeaten 106 off 61 balls against his former team, Punjab Kings.
Dhawan retired with 6,769 runs in 222 matches at 35.26 and a strike rate of 127.14, including two centuries and 51 fifties.