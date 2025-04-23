What's the story

KL Rahul became the fastest player to 5,000 IPL runs (by innings), achieving the milestone with his 51st run in Match 40 against his former team, Lucknow Super Giants.

Playing for Delhi Capitals, he remained unbeaten on 57 off 42 balls, guiding DC to an eight-wicket win.

Here's a look at the fastest players to reach 5,000 runs in the IPL by innings.