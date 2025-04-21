These batters own most 50+ scores against CSK in IPL
What's the story
Mumbai Indians star opener Rohit Sharma displayed his batting brilliance by scoring his first half-century of the IPL 2025 season, against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday
His unbeaten 76 runs off 45 balls not only aided MI in chasing down a target of 177 at the Wankhede Stadium but also saw Rohit equal the record for most 50-plus scores against CSK in IPL history.
Here we look at the batters with the most 50-plus scores against CSK (IPL).
#1
Rohit Sharma - 9
The aforementioned Wankhede game saw Rohit record his ninth 50-plus score against CSK in IPL.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the veteran batter is the 3rd-highest run-scorer against CSK in IPL history.
He owns 972 runs from 36 matches at 31.35 with the help of a ton and eight fifties (SR: 130.99).
However, he has also recorded four ducks against the Yellow Brigade.
#2
Virat Kohli - 9
RCB talisman Virat Kohli happens to be the highest run-getter against CSK in IPL.
Across 34 IPL matches against the Super Kings, Kohli has amassed a staggering 1,084 runs at 37.37.
His strike rate is 125.46. Kohli has hit nine fifties against the Super Kings with the best score of 90*.
#3
Shikhar Dhawan - 9
Shikhar Dhawan is the only other batter with over 1,000 runs versus CSK.
The former batter slammed 1,057 runs in 29 games against them. His average and strike rate against the five-time champions read 44.04 and 131.79, respectively.
The southpaw's maiden IPL hundred was also recorded versus CSK in the 2020 season (101*).
Besides this ton, Dhawan also has eight fifties against MS Dhoni's men.
#4
David Warner - 9
David Warner also enjoyed playing against CSK as he slammed 696 runs in 21 matches at an average of 33.14.
The Australian dasher has smoked nine fifties against the Yellow Army while maintaining a strike rate of 133.07.
His highest score against them reads 90. Overall, he is the fifth-highest run-scorer against CSK in the IPL.