Mumbai Indians star opener Rohit Sharma displayed his batting brilliance by scoring his first half-century of the IPL 2025 season, against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday

His unbeaten 76 runs off 45 balls not only aided MI in chasing down a target of 177 at the Wankhede Stadium but also saw Rohit equal the record for most 50-plus scores against CSK in IPL history.

Here we look at the batters with the most 50-plus scores against CSK (IPL).