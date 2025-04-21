Recalling CSK's biggest defeats in IPL in terms of wickets
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) have scripted history in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) by beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by nine wickets or more for the third time in IPL history.
The latest win, achieved at Wankhede Stadium, also ended MI's four-match losing streak against CSK.
Notably, no other side has defeated the Yellow Brigade by nine wickets or more even once.
Here we revisit CSK's biggest IPL defeats in terms of wickets.
#1
9 wickets vs MI, Wankhede, 2008
MI humiliated CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in the inaugural IPL edition, in 2008.
Chasing 157, the Men in Blue and Gold were off to a fiery start thanks to Sanath Jayasuriya's fireworks at the top.
Such was his dominance that day as Sachin Tendulkar contributed only 12 runs in his 82-run opening stand with Jayasuriya.
The Sri Lankan returned unbeaten on 114 off 48 balls as MI crossed the line in just 13.5 overs, prevailing by nine wickets.
#2
10 wickets vs MI, Sharjah, 2020
CSK's only 10-wicket defeat in IPL also came at the hands of MI in the 2020 edition.
The Mumbai-based team bowled brilliantly to restrict CSK to 114/9 in Sharjah.
MI openers Quinton de Kock (46*) and Ishan Kishan (68*) then helped their team cross the line in just 12.2 overs.
While Kishan was the aggressor in the partnership, de Kock supported him well.
#3
9 wickets vs MI, Wankhede, 2025
MI were powered by substantial knocks from Rohit Sharma (76*) and Suryakumar Yadav (68*) in the aforementioned IPL 2025 match.
Both batters scored unbeaten fifties as the hosts chased down 177.
Openers Rohit and Ryan Rickelton (24) added 63 runs to bolster their run-rate.
Suryakumar later joined Rohit in the counter-attack.
The duo attacked both pacers and spinners alike, powering MI in middle overs. Rohit and Suryakumar added 114 runs as MI won in 15.4 overs.