What's the story

Mumbai Indians (MI) have scripted history in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) by beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by nine wickets or more for the third time in IPL history.

The latest win, achieved at Wankhede Stadium, also ended MI's four-match losing streak against CSK.

Notably, no other side has defeated the Yellow Brigade by nine wickets or more even once.

Here we revisit CSK's biggest IPL defeats in terms of wickets.