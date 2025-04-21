F1 2025, Oscar Piastri wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Stats
What's the story
McLaren's Oscar Piastri bagged his third win of the year at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, taking him to the top of the Formula 1 Championship standings.
The Australian driver took advantage of a five-second penalty given to Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen for illegally keeping his lead by going off track at Turn One.
Despite the penalty, Verstappen was able to finish second in the race. Earlier, Verstappen had claimed pole position.
Race recap
Lando Norris finishes 4th behind Leclerc after starting from 10th
McLaren's Lando Norris showed great resilience by bouncing back from a crash in qualifying that saw him start from 10th on the grid, to finish fourth.
Despite closing in on Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who finished third, his off-set tire strategy didn't pay off as his medium tires lost their pace toward the end of the race.
Race details
Piastri's commanding performance secures victory
As per BBC, Piastri's win was defined by a brilliant start and a stunning 4.8-second lead over Verstappen after their first pit stops.
Even after being held up by Lance Stroll's slow Aston Martin in the final stages, he held on to his lead and crossed the line 2.8 seconds ahead of Verstappen.
Leclerc also had a stunning first stint, waiting until lap 29 to pit, which allowed him to snatch third place after overtaking Mercedes's George Russell.
Details
Norris shows strength, Tsunoda and Gasly crash to suffer exits
Norris, who started on hard tires and ran long before his pit stop, led for four laps before rejoining in fifth after his own stop.
He was able to overtake Russell on lap 41 but couldn't catch up with Leclerc.
The race also witnessed a collision between Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine's Pierre Gasly on the first lap at Turn Four, leading to an early exit for both drivers.
Verstappen
115th podium finish for Verstappen
Verstappen claimed his 115th podium finish. He owns three podiums this season.
He finished 2nd at the Australian Open 2025 behind Norris. In the second race at the Chinese GP, he took 4th place.
This was followed by a win at the Japanese GP. Verstappen then took 6th place at Bahrain GP before a 2nd-placed finish now at Saudi Arabian GP.
Duo
7 podium finishes between Norris and Piastri this season
Norris won the season-opening Australian GP whereas Piastri took ninth place.
This was followed by a 2nd-placed finish for Norris behind winner Piastri at the Chinese GP.
Norris and Piastri took 2nd and 3rd-placed finishes at the Japanese GP thereafter.
Piastri then won the Bahrain GP and Saudi Arabian GP respectively. Norris, who took 3rd place in Bahrain, finished 4th here.
Norris owns three podium finishes this season. Leader Piastri owns 4 podium finishes from 5 races (3 wins).
Do you know?
Piastri seals his 5th career F1 race win
Piastri sealed his 5th career F1 race win. This was also his 14th podium finish. He took two podium finishes last season, finishing 4th.
Standings
Top 10 drivers at the Saudi Arabain GP
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
4. Lando Norris (McLaren)
5. George Russell (Mercedes)
6. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
7. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
8. Carlos Sainz (Williams)
9. Alex Albon (Williams)
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)
Standings
A look at the Driver and Team standings
Piastri leads the 2025 Driver standings with 99 points under his belt.
His teammate Norris is 10 points behind him (89). Four-time champion Verstappen is third with 87 points.
Mercedes' George Russell is 4th with 73 points. Leclerc is placed fifth with 47 points.
Lewis Hamilton, who finished 7th in Saudi Arabia, is 7th in the Driver standings (31 points).
McLaren are top of the Team standings with 188 points. Mercedes are second (111 points) with Red Bull third (89 points).
Do you know?
Leclerc seals his 44th career podium
Ferrari's Leclerc sealed his 44th career podium finish in Formula 1. The 8-time race winner started the 2025 season with an 8th-placed finish in Australia. A fifth place followed him in China. Leclerc finished 4th next at Suzuka before another 4th-placed finish in Bahrain. And now, he claimed his maiden podium finish by sealing 3rd place.