What's the story

McLaren's Oscar Piastri bagged his third win of the year at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, taking him to the top of the Formula 1 Championship standings.

The Australian driver took advantage of a five-second penalty given to Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen for illegally keeping his lead by going off track at Turn One.

Despite the penalty, Verstappen was able to finish second in the race. Earlier, Verstappen had claimed pole position.