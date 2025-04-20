IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav smashes 30-ball 68* against CSK
What's the story
Mumbai Indians recorded their third successive win of the 2025 Indian Premier League season as they beat Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets.
The match saw the hosts chase down 177 in just 15.4 overs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
MI rode on blistering knocks from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.
The latter shone with his endearing knocks all around the ground. He didn't let the bowlers break MI's top order.
Chase
How MI's chase panned out
MI's run-chase was rather one-sided. Openers Rohit and Ryan Rickelton added 63 runs to bolster their run-rate.
Both Rickelton and Rohit hammered the CSK bowlers with fours and sixes. Suryakumar later joined Rohit in the counter-attack.
The duo attacked both pacers and spinners alike, powering MI in middle overs.
Rohit and Suryakumar added a century-plus stand as MI won in 15.4 overs.
Chase masterclass
Suryakumar dazzles in second half
Rohit played second fiddle post Rickelton's dismissal.
Suryakumar played a major role in the second half. He scored a total of 35 runs from nine sweeps, effectively countering Ravindra Jadeja's threat, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His blitz helped MI seal the deal with four overs and two balls to spare, improving their Net Run Rate in the process.
SKY hammered a 30-ball 68*, a knock laced with 6 fours and 5 sixes.
Stats
Third-most runs in IPL 2025
SKY raced to his half-century of just 26 balls. He finished with run-chase with two successive maximums.
The Indian batter is now the third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025. He has racked up 333 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 162.43.
The one against CSK was his second half-century of the season.
Overall, SKY has raced to 3,927 runs in the IPL. This was his 26th IPL fifty (100s: 2). In T20s, he now owns 56 fifties.
Information
Our Player of the Day
Suryakumar is certainly our Player of the Day as he stepped up when MI required 101 runs off 72 balls. He dismantled CSK's spin trio - Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad - with his astounding sweeps. Although Rohit's start had powered MI, SKY didn't let the scoring rate drop.