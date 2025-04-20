What's the story

Mumbai Indians recorded their third successive win of the 2025 Indian Premier League season as they beat Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets.

The match saw the hosts chase down 177 in just 15.4 overs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI rode on blistering knocks from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

The latter shone with his endearing knocks all around the ground. He didn't let the bowlers break MI's top order.