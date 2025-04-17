What's the story

Nitish Rana played a phenomenal knock for Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rana slammed a 28-ball 51 as the Royals attempted to chase down 189. However, the scores were tied before DC won the Super Over.

Rana's dismissal (by Mitchell Starc) emerged as the turning point. Nevertheless, he completed his 20th half-century in the IPL.