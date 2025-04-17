Nitish Rana's 20th IPL fifty goes in vain: Key stats
What's the story
Nitish Rana played a phenomenal knock for Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Rana slammed a 28-ball 51 as the Royals attempted to chase down 189. However, the scores were tied before DC won the Super Over.
Rana's dismissal (by Mitchell Starc) emerged as the turning point. Nevertheless, he completed his 20th half-century in the IPL.
Knock
Rana accelerates to up scoring rate
Rana came in when RR lost a well-set Yashasvi Jaiswal (51) at 112/2 in the 14th over.
The left-handed dasher launched a counter-attack as the required rate soared. He took RR past 160 along with Dhruv Jurel.
Rana, who seemed to be going the distance, fell to a searing yorker by Starc. He slammed 51 off 28 balls (6 fours and 2 sixes).
Stats
Rana slams his 20th IPL fifty
As mentioned, Rana raced to his 20th half-century in the IPL.
Rana, who has also played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, now has 2,804 runs 114 IPL games at an average of 28.61. His strike-rate reads 137.18.
The RR batter completed his second half-century of IPL 2025. He earlier smashed a match-winning 81 against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati.