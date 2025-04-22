What's the story

Delhi Capitals's pacer Mukesh Kumar produced a sensational show against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 40 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Mukesh took four wickets as LSG were restricted to 159/6 in 20 overs. Notably, LSG were 107/2 at one stage.

Although Abishek Porel and KL Rahul slammed fifties, it was Mukesh who gave DC impetus. He is out Player of the Day.