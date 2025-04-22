IPL 2025, LSG vs DC: Our Player of the Day
What's the story
Delhi Capitals's pacer Mukesh Kumar produced a sensational show against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 40 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
Mukesh took four wickets as LSG were restricted to 159/6 in 20 overs. Notably, LSG were 107/2 at one stage.
Although Abishek Porel and KL Rahul slammed fifties, it was Mukesh who gave DC impetus. He is out Player of the Day.
Game changer
Mukesh's magical spell halts LSG
Mukesh stepped up after openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh added 87 runs.
Mukesh had a forgettable first over, conceding a couple of boundaries, in the powerplay.
The DC pacer struck on the second delivery of his second spell, dismissing Abdul Samad. He dismissed a well-set Marsh in the same over.
Mukesh, who conceded three boundaries in the final over, bounced back by dismissing Ayush Badoni and Rishabh Pant.
His final figures read 4-0-33-4.
Returns
Career-best returns of Mukesh
Mukesh went on to register his career-best bowling returns in the IPL.
This was the first instance of him recording a four-wicket haul in the tournament (Previous-best: 3/14 in IPL 2024). Notably, only two bowlers have taken a five-wicket haul for DC.
This was also the first time Mukesh took multiple wickets in a match this IPL season.
The right-arm pacer has now raced to 33 wickets from 28 matches at an average of 28.39. His economy rate reads 10.12.
Information
Mukesh makes a difference
Despite losing Markram and the dangerous Nicholas Pooran, LSG were cruising on 107/2. However, Mukesh's over wherein he dimissed both Samad and Marsh turned the tide. The right-arm pacer, who took two more wickets, conceded just six runs in the 16th over.