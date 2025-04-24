What's the story

Islamabad United's Colin Munro and Multan Sultans' captain Mohammad Rizwan have been fined for breaching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) code of conduct.

The players were fined 30% of their match fees each after Wednesday's game between the two teams.

The breach was for 'personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee,' following Munro's gesture toward Sultans bowler Iftikhar Ahmed and the subsequent altercation with Rizwan.

Here are further details.