Colin Munro, Mohammad Rizwan fined in PSL 2025: Here's why
What's the story
Islamabad United's Colin Munro and Multan Sultans' captain Mohammad Rizwan have been fined for breaching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) code of conduct.
The players were fined 30% of their match fees each after Wednesday's game between the two teams.
The breach was for 'personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee,' following Munro's gesture toward Sultans bowler Iftikhar Ahmed and the subsequent altercation with Rizwan.
Here are further details.
Incident details
Munro's gesture sparks controversy
The incident took place in the second innings of the match when Munro imitated a gesture at bowler Iftikhar, implying he was bowling illegally.
This accusation angered Iftikhar, who then went to square-leg umpire Chris Brown to complain.
Rizwan, who was furious at Munro's allegation, had a heated argument with him.
Though PCB didn't charge Munro for his allegation on Iftikhar, it was considered by match referee Ali Naqvi and the board before penalizing both players.
Level 2 charge
Players' behavior deemed as outright abuse
Both Munro and Rizwan were deemed to have crossed the line from aggressive conduct into outright abuse, resulting in more severe charges and penalties.
Although no umpire reported Iftikhar's bowling action, this isn't the first time a Pakistani bowler has been accused of illegal delivery by an opposing batsman.
Islamabad United eventually won the match by seven wickets with Munro scoring 45 runs off 28 balls before being dismissed by Iftikhar off Michael Bracewell's bowling.
Additional fines
Other players fined for misconduct
Along with Munro and Rizwan, Karachi Kings' Aamer Jamal was also fined 5% of his match fee for a Level 1 breach.
He was found guilty of giving Peshawar Zalmi batter Hussain Talat a send-off after dismissing him.
All three players have accepted the charges and pleaded guilty to them, further highlighting the importance of maintaining decorum on the field during PSL matches.
Match recap
Islamabad United hand Multan Sultans their fourth loss of 2025
As mentioned, Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by seven wickets in match 34 of 2025 PSL.
Batting first, the Sultans managed 168/5 in their 20 overs on the back of a brilliant fifty by Usman Khan (61 off 40).
For United, Shadab Khan, Jason Holder and Mohammad Nawaz, and Riley Meredith bagged one wicket each.
Chasing 169, an unbeaten 80 off 45 from Andries Gous, combined with Munro's 45 off 28 saw United chase down the target in 17.1 overs.
Twitter Post
A look at the current PSL 2025 standings
🚨 Points Table Updated 🚨#HBLPSLX I #ApnaXHai l #MSvIU pic.twitter.com/fuxnRt3Ib9— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 23, 2025