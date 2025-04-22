Jos Buttler averages 75-plus at Eden Gardens in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Jos Buttler starred in Gujarat Titans's 39-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens.
The Titans successfully defended 198 with vital contributions from their bowlers.
Earlier, substantial knocks from Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler powered their innings. It was Buttler's whirlwind knock that made a difference.
Notably, Buttler averages over 75 at Eden Gardens in the IPL.
Knock
Buttler's latest knock at Eden Gardens
Although Gill and Sudharsan set the tone of GT's innings with a 114-run stand, the scoring rate dropped in middle overs.
Buttler, who came in at number three, played a valuable knock at that stage. He started with three successive boundaries off Andre Russell.
Buttler, who also smashed two boundaries in the final over, slammed an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls (8 fours).
Stats
His stats at this venue
In six IPL matches, Buttler has racked up 317 runs at an incredible average of 79.25 at Eden Gardens.
His tally includes two fifty-plus scores, including a ton.
As per Cricbuzz, Buttler's last five T20 scores at Eden Gardens in Kolkata read 41*, 68, 107*, 0, and 89.
Buttler presently has a strike-rate of 170.43 on this ground.
Information
Over 400 runs in T20Is
Overall, Buttler has racked up 421 runs from nine matches at Eden Gardens in T20 cricket. His average in this regard reads 70.16. In England colors, Buttler averages 52.00 from three T20Is at Eden Gardens.
Career
Buttler among run-scorers in IPL 2025
Buttler has been in phenomenal form this season, having scored 356 runs from eight matches at 71.20 in IPL 2025. His tally includes three half-centuries.
The Englishman is among the leading run-scorers this season.
Overall, Buttler has smacked 3,938 runs in 115 IPL games with seven tons and 22 half-centuries. His strike-rate in the tournament goes past 148.