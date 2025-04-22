What's the story

Jos Buttler starred in Gujarat Titans's 39-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens.

The Titans successfully defended 198 with vital contributions from their bowlers.

Earlier, substantial knocks from Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler powered their innings. It was Buttler's whirlwind knock that made a difference.

Notably, Buttler averages over 75 at Eden Gardens in the IPL.