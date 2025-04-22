Zimbabwe pacer Muzarabani was the star of the day, returning with impressive figures of 3/51.

He struck early on Day 3, dismissing Mahmudul Hasan Joy in just his seventh over with a short-pitched delivery.

Joy could only add five runs to his overnight score before being dismissed for a total of 33 runs.

Muzarabani later trapped Mushfiqur Rahim (4) as well.