Mominul Haque has entered the history books by becoming the fourth Bangladeshi batter to complete 4,500 runs in Test cricket.

His incredible feat was achieved on Day 3 of the ongoing opening Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet.

The 33-year-old cricketer achieved the milestone with his 32nd run in the third innings. He ended up scoring 47 runs.

Here we look at his stats.