Mominul Haque becomes 4th Bangladeshi batter with 4,500 Test runs
What's the story
Mominul Haque has entered the history books by becoming the fourth Bangladeshi batter to complete 4,500 runs in Test cricket.
His incredible feat was achieved on Day 3 of the ongoing opening Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet.
The 33-year-old cricketer achieved the milestone with his 32nd run in the third innings. He ended up scoring 47 runs.
Here we look at his stats.
Knock
A fine hand from Mominul
Bangladesh's second innings started on a difficult note as Shadman Islam (4) fell prey to Blessing Muzarabani in the fourth over.
Mominul then joined Mahmudul Hasan Joy (33) in the middle as the duo helped the hosts finish Day 2 at 57/1.
On Day 3, Mominul found another potent partner in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto as the duo added 65 runs before the former fell to Victor Nyauchi.
Stats
Mominul joins these names
Mominul, who made 56 in the first innings, managed 47 off 84 balls in his latest outing.
In 70 Test matches (131 innings), Mominul has raced to 4,4515 runs at an average of 37.31. Besides his 22 fifties, he also owns 13 tons.
He joined Mushfiqur Rahim (6,015), Tamim Iqbal (5,134), and Shakib Al Hasan (4,609) in terms of players with 4,500-plus runs for Bangladesh.
DYK
3,000 runs at home
Earlier in the game, Mominul also completed 3,000 Test runs at home.
In 39 matches (72 innings), he has 3,055 runs at 47 with the help of 11 tons and 12 fifties.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 9 matches against Zimbabwe, he owns 860 runs at 57.33 (100s: 3, 50s: 4).
He is now the 2nd Bangladesh batter after Mushfiqur to slam 800-plus runs against Zimbabwe in Tests.
Match update
How has the match proceeded?
In their first innings, Bangladesh could only score 191 runs after winning the toss. Mominul (56) did his part with but other batsmen couldn't make the most of it.
Day 2 saw the visiting team end their first innings at 273/10. Zimbabwe hence established an 82-run lead as Sean Williams and Bennett made fifties. Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed a fifer for the Tigers.
Though Bangladesh's lead went past 100 at the time of writing, they have lost four wickets.