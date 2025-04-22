What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders's (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo has expressed his disappointment over the team's performance.

He highlighted the need for Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, and Venkatesh Iyer to provide stronger starts in IPL 2025.

This comes after the team failed to chase down 199 against Gujarat Titans on Monday.

He also talked about Andre Russell's woes against GT spinners Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan.

Although he scored 21 runs off 15 balls, Russell couldn't hit well against the spinners.