KL Rahul's insights being utilized by Delhi Capitals against LSG
What's the story
Delhi Capitals's Vipraj Nigam has revealed that the team's strategy for their upcoming IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, will include insights from KL Rahul.
The former captain of LSG, Rahul had led them to the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023.
Many players in the current LSG squad, including Nicholas Pooran and Avesh Khan, have previously played under the experienced cricketer.
Strategic advantage
Rahul's insights valuable for team meetings
This match will be Rahul's first against LSG since leaving the franchise after not being retained ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.
Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Nigam stressed Rahul's knowledge of LSG players will work in their favor.
He said, "So in our team meetings, we definitely discuss that—it really helps when someone has that insight about the opposition's bowlers and batters."
Team update
Nigam comments on Faf du Plessis's recovery
Nigam also gave an update on Faf du Plessis's recovery, saying that the South African batter is recuperating well.
However, he clarified that the final decision regarding his participation will be taken by the team's management.
Notably, this comes as Delhi Capitals gear up for their crucial match against LSG in IPL 2025.
Personal insights
Nigam's self-assessment and pressure of home games
Apart from talking about team strategies, Nigam also opened up about his role in the team.
He said that he is an all-rounder and is always ready to contribute with bat and ball whenever required.
He also admitted that playing in front of a home crowd adds to the pressure, especially when family and coaches are watching.
The spinner has taken seven wickets in as many games in his debut IPL season so far besides playing some cameos.