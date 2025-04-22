What's the story

Delhi Capitals's Vipraj Nigam has revealed that the team's strategy for their upcoming IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, will include insights from KL Rahul.

The former captain of LSG, Rahul had led them to the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023.

Many players in the current LSG squad, including Nicholas Pooran and Avesh Khan, have previously played under the experienced cricketer.