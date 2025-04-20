Decoding Rashid Khan's numbers against KKR in IPL
What's the story
Gujarat Titans will be aiming to get the job done against Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 39 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Monday.
GT, who have been in the top four, are yet to see their star spinner Rashid Khan shine this season. He hasn't been at his best lately.
Nevertheless, his IPL numbers against KKR are decent.
Stats
Rashid owns 17 wickets against KKR
In 15 matches, Rashid has taken 17 wickets at an average of 24.76 against the Knight Riders in the IPL.
He has a brilliant economy rate of 7.25 in front of the opposition.
In the upcoming game, Rashid could become the ninth player with 20-plus wickets against KKR in IPL history.
Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leads the list with 33 wickets.
Hat-trick
Historic hat-trick against KKR
In 2023, Rashid scripted history with a hat-trick against KKR at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
He became the fourth bowler to claim a hat-trick versus KKR after Makhaya Ntini (CSK), Kolkata, 2008; Pravin Tambe (RR), Ahmedabad, 2014; and Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Mumbai (Brabourne), 2022.
However, Rashid's exploits weren't enough as the Knight Riders won by three wickets.
Battles
Rashid vs KKR batters
The upcoming match could see quite a few riveting battles between Rashid and KKR batters.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has dismissed KKR dasher Andre Russell thrice in eight IPL innings. Russell, known for his blistering knocks, has a strike-rate of 109.09 in this battle.
Quinton de Kock has fallen to Rashid twice in four IPL innings (SR: 104.34).
Career
A look at his career
Rashid has emerged as arguably the best spinner in T20 cricket. He is the highest wicket-taker in the format (638).
The Afghan leg-spinner has taken 153 of those wickets in the IPL. His average in the tournament reads 22.90.
Rashid has been shining with an economy rate of 6.97.
However, he has taken just four wickets in IPL 2025 so far.