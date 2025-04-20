IPL 2025: Decoding Krunal Pandya's purple patch in away games
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a shocking batting failure against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 37 of the Indian Premier League 2025 in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
PBKS lost wickets in a cluster after a strong opening partnership, mainly due to Krunal Pandya's two crucial strikes.
The left-arm spinner has truly been sensational this season, particularly in away games.
Let's decode his purple patch in away matches in IPL 2025.
Spell
Sensational spell from Pandya
RCB's decision of winning the toss and bowling first paid off as they broke PBKS's batting rhythm early on.
Both PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (33) batted magnificently in the first four overs.
Krunal trapped Arya in the fifth over to break the 41-run stand. He later dismissed Prabhsimran as well, igniting a shocking collapse.
His brilliance meant PBKS went from 42/0 to 76/4.
The team eventually finished at 157/6.
Stats
Fine run away from home
Pandya finished his magnificent spell with 2/25 from four overs.
As per ESPNcricinfo, his other spells in away games this season read 3/29(4) vs KKR in Kolkata, 0/26(2) vs CSK in Chennai, 4/45(4) vs MI in Mumbai, and 1/29(4) vs RR in Jaipur.
Interestingly, Krunal went wicket-less in each of his three home games this year as RCB lost all three.
Overall, Krunal owns 10 wickets from five away games this year at an economy of 8.55.
Career
86 wickets for Krunal in the IPL
Playing his 135th IPL match, Krunal has raced to 86 wickets.
He averages 32.82 with his economy rate being 7.47.
Versus PBKS, the left-arm spinner has taken 10 wickets from 17 matches at an economy of 7.96.
In eight games this season, he has taken 10 wickets at 21.70.
Before joining RCB this season, the veteran all-rounder represented Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in IPL.
Information
Fine spell from Suyash as well
Krunal was well supported by leg-spinner Suyash Sharma who finished with 2/26 from four overs. Australian dashers Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis were his victims. He now owns four wickets from seven games this season at an economy of 8.37.