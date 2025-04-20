RCB's decision of winning the toss and bowling first paid off as they broke PBKS's batting rhythm early on.

Both PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (33) batted magnificently in the first four overs.

Krunal trapped Arya in the fifth over to break the 41-run stand. He later dismissed Prabhsimran as well, igniting a shocking collapse.

His brilliance meant PBKS went from 42/0 to 76/4.

The team eventually finished at 157/6.