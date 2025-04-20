IPL 2025, KKR vs GT: Key player battles
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Gujarat Titans in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
The much-awaited clash will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 21, 2025.
The Gujarat Titans currently lead the IPL points table while the Knight Riders have blown hot and cold.
Have a look at the player battles to watch out for.
#1
Andre Russell vs Rashid Khan
GT, who have been in the top four, are yet to see their star spinner Rashid Khan shine this season. He hasn't been at his best lately.
However, his battle against KKR dasher Andre Russell will be one to watch out for.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has dismissed Russell thrice in eight IPL innings. Russell has a strike-rate of 109.09 in this battle.
#2
Jos Buttler vs Sunil Narine
Jos Buttler is coming off a match-winning knock (97*) for GT against Delhi Capitals.
Buttler has been in fine touch of late for the Titans. He is expected to face spinner Sunil Narine in the middle overs.
The KKR mystery spinner has dismissed Buttler once in 10 IPL innings. However, Buttler's strike-rate against Narine plunges to 107.01 (61 runs off 57 balls).
#3
Shubman Gill vs Anrich Nortje
A fiery Anrich Nortje will take on GT skipper Shubman Gill early on.
Nortje, who has the propensity to bowler at over 150kph, would face Gill's guile.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has fallen to Nortje as many as four times in just seven IPL innings.
Gill's strike-rate of 152.00 against Nortje makes it a mouth-watering match-up.
Information
Gill vs Varun Chakravarthy
It will be interesting to see how Gill takes on KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has been giving batters a run for the money. Notably, Gill has a strike-rate of 153.84 against the mystery spinner in the IPL.