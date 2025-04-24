MS Dhoni set to make unique T20 record: Details here
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is on the cusp of a major milestone in his cricketing career.
He is set to play his 400th T20 match on April 25 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.
The achievement will see him join an elite list of Indian cricketers who have reached the landmark.
Notably, he will become just the fourth Indian player to have featured in 400 or more T20 matches.
Here are further details.
Milestone
Dhoni set to join elite Indian T20 cricketers
As mentioned, Dhoni is set to become the fourth Indian cricketer to reach this milestone in his next appearance.
The list includes Rohit Sharma (456 matches), Dinesh Karthik (412 matches), and Virat Kohli (407 matches).
This feat only adds to Dhoni's legacy as one of India's most successful T20 players.
Interestingly, he has captained in 325 of his T20 appearances, the most ever in T20s.
T20
A look at the veteran wicketkeeper batter's overall T20 stats
The CSK skipper has featured in 399 T20s so far and has amassed 7,566 runs.
He also has an average of 38.02 and a strike rate of 135.90.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he has smoked 28 fifties so far and boasts a high score of 84* in T20s.
Additionally, the wicketkeeper also owns 227 catches and 91 stumpings behind the stumps.
IPL
Dhoni owns a strike rate of 137.87 in IPL
Dhoni has featured in 272 IPL matches so far (most in the IPL).
He has so far amassed 5,377 runs with an average of 38.96 and a strike rate of 137.87.
The veteran wicketkeeper batter boasts 24 IPL fifties and a high score of 84*.
Dhoni also boasts 373 fours and 260 sixes in the IPL. His tally also includes 155 catches and 46 stumpings.
Comparison
Kohli tops run charts among most experienced Indian T20 players
As mentioned, Virat Kohli, Rohit, Dinesh Karthik, and Dhoni are the most experienced India T20 players.
Among them, Kohli leads with 13,208 runs in 407 matches (SR: 134.33).
Rohit follows with 12,058 runs in 456 games (SR: 135.08).
Meanwhile, Dhoni, on the cusp of his 400th T20, has scored 7,566 runs (SR: 135.90), while Karthik has 7,537 runs in 412 matches (SR: 136.66), closely trailing Dhoni in runs but with a slightly better strike rate.
Team performance
IPL 2025 campaign has been challenging for both teams
The ongoing IPL 2025 season has been difficult for both CSK (10th place) and SRH (9th place), with both teams winning just two of their first eight games.
This puts them at the bottom of the table, and they will have to finish strongly in their remaining six matches to remain in the race for qualification.
Despite a successful IPL 2024 campaign, SRH have faltered this season due to a misfiring batting unit.