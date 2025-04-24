What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is on the cusp of a major milestone in his cricketing career.

He is set to play his 400th T20 match on April 25 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

The achievement will see him join an elite list of Indian cricketers who have reached the landmark.

Notably, he will become just the fourth Indian player to have featured in 400 or more T20 matches.

Here are further details.