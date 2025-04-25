What's the story

In Match 42 of IPL 2025, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed their first home win, defeating the Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs.

Josh Hazlewood starred with 4/33 in four overs.

With this, he also reached 50 IPL wickets in just 36 matches — the joint-fourth fastest by a pacer in the IPL.

We decode the fastest pacers to reach 50 wickets (by matches).