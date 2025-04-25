Decoding fastest pacers to reach 50 IPL wickets
What's the story
In Match 42 of IPL 2025, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed their first home win, defeating the Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs.
Josh Hazlewood starred with 4/33 in four overs.
With this, he also reached 50 IPL wickets in just 36 matches — the joint-fourth fastest by a pacer in the IPL.
We decode the fastest pacers to reach 50 wickets (by matches).
#1
27 matches - Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada is the fastest pacer to reach 50 IPL wickets, doing so in just 27 matches, surpassing Lasith Malinga's longstanding record of 33 matches.
He achieved this milestone in 2019 against Chennai Super Kings, dismissing Faf du Plessis in the 15th over while playing for Delhi Capitals.
Debuting in 2017, Rabada now owns 119 wickets in 82 IPL matches, including six four-wicket hauls.
#2
33 matches - Lasith Malinga
Malinga, the legendary former MI pacer stands second on this list, having bagged 50 IPL wickets in 33 matches.
Malinga achieved the feat with a stunning 5/13 against Delhi Capitals in the fourth match of IPL 2011.
A one-franchise man, Malinga played his entire IPL career with Mumbai Indians, finishing with 170 wickets in 122 matches, including six four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.
#3
35 matches - Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed ranks third on this list, reaching 50 IPL wickets in 35 matches.
He achieved the milestone in 2023, dismissing Nicholas Pooran while playing for Dehli Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants.
Notably, he is the fastest Indian bowler to do so, having broken Amit Mishra's 37-match record.
Playing for CSK this season, Ahmed has raced to 85 wickets in 65 matches.
#4
36 matches - Mitchell McClenaghan
Mitchell McClenaghan, the former Kiwi bowler is the joint-fourth fastest pacer to 50 IPL wickets, having taken just 36 matches.
He achieved the feat during the 2016 season while playing for MI against the Delhi Capitals, returning with figures of 2/37.
Overall, he claimed 71 wickets in 56 matches at an average of 25.39, including a four-wicket haul with best figures of 4/21.
#4
36 matches - Josh Hazlewood*
As mentioned, the RCB pacer is now the joint-fourth fastest to 50 IPL wickets, reaching the mark in just 36 matches.
His milestone wicket came against RR, when he dismissed Shimron Hetmyer for 11—his third wicket of the match.
With this performance, Hazlewood now has 16 wickets in nine matches this season and 51 wickets overall in his 36-match IPL career.