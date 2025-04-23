What's the story

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are enduring a tough 2025 season, with just two wins in eight games and sitting at the bottom of the table.

Their recent loss to Mumbai Indians, who chased down CSK's 176 in just over 15 overs, has sparked concerns over form and strategy.

Despite the struggles, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan remains confident in the team's ability to bounce back, expressing his support while speaking at an event in Chennai.

