IPL: CSK CEO backs team to bounce back amid struggles
What's the story
Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are enduring a tough 2025 season, with just two wins in eight games and sitting at the bottom of the table.
Their recent loss to Mumbai Indians, who chased down CSK's 176 in just over 15 overs, has sparked concerns over form and strategy.
Despite the struggles, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan remains confident in the team's ability to bounce back, expressing his support while speaking at an event in Chennai.
Here's more.
CEO's statement
CSK CEO remains optimistic amid team's struggles
As mentioned, addressing the team's struggles, Viswanathan seemed optimistic while talking at the event.
He noted the disappointment among fans but reminded them that this isn't the first time CSK are facing such a situation.
"We've had tough seasons before," he said. "We know we are not playing good cricket at the moment, but we remain hopeful of turning things around in the coming matches."
Historical reference
Viswanathan recalls CSK's 2010 comeback
Viswanathan took inspiration from CSK's past, the 2010 IPL season, when the team lost five matches in a row but went on to win the title.
"Of course, we remember the year 2010," he said. "We lost five games in a row and went on to win the cup. That was our first year we won the title."
Upcoming challenges
CSK's remaining matches crucial for qualification
Despite their position, the faith within the team and their passionate fanbase is unshaken.
Dhoni took over CSK's leadership three matches ago, leading them to one win against Lucknow Super Giants.
Meanwhile, they now have to win all their remaining six matches for a shot at qualification.
Additionally, Viswanathan expressed confidence in key players like Shivam Dube and believes the team still has enough firepower and spirit to salvage their campaign this season.
Words
CEO urges fans to trust Dhoni's captaincy
Talking at the event, Viswanathan further assured the fans that a comeback is on the cards, now that MS Dhoni has taken over the captaincy.
This comes after CSK beat LSG recently after losing five straight games.
"I am sure the boys are committed. The team is committed. And with someone like Thala (MS Dhoni) at the helm, it's only a matter of time before we come back," he added.
CSK
A look at CSK's performance so far this season
The five-time champions began IPL 2025 with a four-wicket win over MI but then suffered five consecutive losses.
The slump started with a 50-run defeat to RCB, followed by losses to RR (six runs), DC (25 runs), PBKS (18 runs), and KKR (eight wickets).
Meanwhile, they finally broke the streak with a five-wicket win over LSG, but lost their recent game against MI.
Notably, CSK have lost all their home games so far this season, adding to their ongoing struggles.
Perfomers
A look at CSK's top performers this season
Shivam Dube leads CSK's batting in IPL 2025 with 230 runs in eight innings at an average of 38.33, including one fifty.
Ravindra Jadeja follows with 191 runs at 27.28, also with a fifty, per ESPNcricinfo.
With the ball, CSK have fared reasonably well.
Noor Ahmad, currently third on the Purple Cap list, leads their bowling with 12 wickets in eight innings at an economy of 7.66.
Khaleel Ahmed is next with 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.20.