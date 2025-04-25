What's the story

Virat Kohli hammered his 60th IPL fifty against Rajasthan Royals during RCB's 11-run win on April 24.

Batting first, Kohli's 70 off 42 balls, along with a solid fifty from Devdutt Padikkal, powered RCB to 205/5 (20 overs).

Notably, it was Kohli's fourth-highest score against RR.

Here's a look at his 70-plus knocks versus the Royals in IPL.