Presenting Virat Kohli's 70-plus scores versus RR in IPL
What's the story
Virat Kohli hammered his 60th IPL fifty against Rajasthan Royals during RCB's 11-run win on April 24.
Batting first, Kohli's 70 off 42 balls, along with a solid fifty from Devdutt Padikkal, powered RCB to 205/5 (20 overs).
Notably, it was Kohli's fourth-highest score against RR.
Here's a look at his 70-plus knocks versus the Royals in IPL.
#1
113* off 72 balls - Jaipur (2024)
Kohli's highest score against RR came in the 2024 season, when he hammered 113* off 72 balls in Match 19.
His knock featured 12 fours and four sixes at a rate of 156.94, powering RCB to 183/3.
It was his eighth IPL century and is his personal-best score in the league.
However, Jos Buttler's 100* guided RR to a six-wicket win, overshadowing Kohli's effort.
#2
72* off 47 balls - Wankhede (2021)
Kohli's second-highest against RR came in Match 16 of the 2021 edition, where he smashed 72* off 47 balls.
Chasing 178, he struck six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 153.19.
Notably, the chase master shared an unbroken 181-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal, who starred with a stunning 101* off 52 balls, powering RCB to a 10-wicket win.
#3
72* off 53 balls - Abu Dhabi (2020)
The veteran batter's unbeaten 72 off 53 balls against RR in Abu Dhabi (2020 season) ranks third on this list.
As per ESPNcricinfo, while chasing 155, Kohli anchored a crucial 99-run stand with Padikkal (63) before the latter fell to Jofra Archer.
Meanwhile, Kohli struck seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 135.84, guiding RCB to a comfortable eight-wicket win.
#4
70 off 42 balls - Bengaluru (2025)
As mentioned, Kohli's latest 70-plus knock against RR came in Match 42 (IPL 2025).
Batting first, he overcame a fiery opening spell from Archer to register his fifth fifty of 2025.
Additionally, he also shared a 95-run stand with Padikkal, who scored a brisk 50 off 27.
Kohli's 70, featuring eight fours and two sixes at a 166.66 strike rate, helped RCB post 205/5.
Did you know
Virat Kohli boasts 896 runs vs RR in IPL
The former RCB skipper has featured in 33 matches against RR from 2008 to 2025.
In these matches, he has amassed 896 runs at an average of 34.46, alongside a strike rate of 123.92.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he boasts six fifties and one ton against RR, with a highest score of 113*.
No other batter has 800 or more runs against the Royals.