IPL 2025: SRH's Ishan Kishan averages 5.5 since scoring century
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan opened his 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with an incredible century against Rajasthan Royals.
Ishan, who was aiming to continue his run, has been in a downward spiral ever since.
He managed a 4-ball 1 in his latest outing against Mumbai Indians (Match 41) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Here are the key stats.
Campaign
Ishan's disappointing run
As mentioned, Ishan announced his arrival in SRH colors with a breathtaking 47-ball 106* against Rajasthan Royals.
He slammed his maiden IPL century as SRH won while defending 286/6.
However, the left-handed batter could enter double digits only once in his next seven outings.
His scores after the hundred read 0, 2, 2, 17, 9*, 2, and now 1.
Runs
A look at his numbers
As per Cricbuzz, Ishan has amassed just 33 runs from seven innings at an average of 5.5 post his hundred. His strike-rate reads 86.84.
The former Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians star now owns 2,783 IPL runs at 28.11. In addition to a century, he has hit 16 fifties.
He was sold to SRH for ₹11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Dismissal
His controversial dismissal against MI
Ishan was dismissed in a controversial manner against MI.
SRH, who had a woeful start, were 9/1 after two overs. He fell on the first ball post this to Deepak Chahar.
Ishan nicked a length ball that went down the leg side, and wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton collected it safely.
Ishan walked back, but the UltraEdge replay showed there was no bat involved.