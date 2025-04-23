What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan opened his 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with an incredible century against Rajasthan Royals.

Ishan, who was aiming to continue his run, has been in a downward spiral ever since.

He managed a 4-ball 1 in his latest outing against Mumbai Indians (Match 41) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

