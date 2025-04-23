What's the story

Bangladesh spin all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was brilliant for his side in the 1st Test against Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

The right-arm spinner claimed a match haul of 10 wickets, taking successive fifers in Zimbabwe's two innings.

Mehidy's performance wasn't enough though as Zimbabwe edged past Bangladesh by three wickets to win the 1st Test.

Here are the details.