Mehidy Hasan makes records with twin Test fifers versus Zimbabwe
What's the story
Bangladesh spin all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was brilliant for his side in the 1st Test against Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.
The right-arm spinner claimed a match haul of 10 wickets, taking successive fifers in Zimbabwe's two innings.
Mehidy's performance wasn't enough though as Zimbabwe edged past Bangladesh by three wickets to win the 1st Test.
Here are the details.
Performance
A stupendous show from Mehidy
In the 2nd innings of the Sylhet Test, Mehidy claimed 5/52 from 20.2 overs. His efforts helped Zimbabwe get bowled out for 273 after Bangladesh's score of 191.
In the 4th innings, Mehidy claimed 5 (5/50) of the 7 wickets that fell of Zimbabwe, who secured a three-wicket win while chasing a target of 174 runs.
Mehidy's 10-wicket match haul read 10/102.
200
2nd-fastest to 200 Test scalps for Bangladesh
Mehidy is now the 2nd-fastest to 200 Test wickets for Bangladesh (by matches). He achiveved the mark in his 52nd Test.
Taijul Islam leads the show for the Tigers, having got to 200 scalps in 48 Tests.
Mehidy broke the record of Shakib Al Hasan, who raced to 200 Test scalps in 54 matches.
These three are the only Bangladesh bowlers with 200-plus wickets.
Numbers
Breaking down his 200 Test scalps
After 52 matches, Mehidy has 200 scalps at 32.42. With successive fifers in this match, he has raced ro 12 five-wicket hauls in Tests. He also owns three match hauls of 10 wickets.
Mehidy has managed 114 wickets at home in Tests at 26.13, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has 9 five-wicket hauls at home.
86 of Mehidy's wickets have in away Tests at 40.75.
Zimbabwe
Joint-most five-wicket hauls for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe
Mehidy has claimed 4 five-wicket hails against Zimbabwe in Tests. He has matched the record of Taijul, who also owns 4 five-wicket hauls against Zimbabwe.
He is also the 4th Bangladesh bowler with a match haul of 10 wickets against Zimbabwe after Enamul Haque, Shakib and Taijul.
Mehidy is the 3rd Bangladesh bowler after Taijul and Shakib to claim 30-plus Test wickets versus Zimbabwe.
Information
How has Mehidy fared against Zimbabwe?
Mehidy has raced to 30 wickets from 4 Tests at 14.73. In addition to four five-wicket hauls and a single 10-wicket match haul, Mehidy also owns one four-fer.