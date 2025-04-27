IPL: Presenting fastest batters to 4,000 runs (by balls faced)
What's the story
In the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, MI's Suryakumar Yadav scored his 27th IPL fifty (54 off 28 balls).
With this, he also crossed the 4,000-run mark in the IPL, becoming the third-fastest batter to reach the milestone (by balls faced), according to Cricbuzz.
On the same note, we decode the fastest batters to 4,000 runs (by balls faced).
#1
Chris Gayle - (2,653 deliveries)
The former West Indies cricketer tops the list of fastest batters to 4,000 runs (by balls faced), achieving the milestone in 2,653 deliveries.
Playing for Punjab Kings during the 2019 season, Chris Gayle reached this feat with his sixth run of the match against Rajasthan Royals, eventually scoring 79 off 47 balls, helping PBKS post 184/4.
PBKS then won the match by 14 runs.
#2
AB de Villiers (2,658 deliveries)
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart AB de Villiers ranks second on this list, having surpassed 4,000 IPL runs in 2,658 deliveries (2019).
Heading into the match against MI with 3,962 runs, the wicketkeeper-batter played a stunning unbeaten knock of 70 off 41 balls, including six maximums.
However, his remarkable performance was overshadowed as RCB fell short by six runs in their chase of 188.
#3
Suryakumar Yadav (2,714 deliveries)
As mentioned, Suryakumar became the third fastest to score 4,000 IPL runs, achieving the milestone in 2,714 deliveries.
Suryakumar reached this feat with his 33rd run of the match, becoming the 17th player to join the 4,000-run club.
Notably, Suryakumar boasts the highest strike rate among Indians with over 4,000 runs, at 147.55.
His total stands at 4,021 runs in 145 innings.
