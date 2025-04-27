What's the story

In the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, MI's Suryakumar Yadav scored his 27th IPL fifty (54 off 28 balls).

With this, he also crossed the 4,000-run mark in the IPL, becoming the third-fastest batter to reach the milestone (by balls faced), according to Cricbuzz.

On the same note, we decode the fastest batters to 4,000 runs (by balls faced).