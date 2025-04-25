Pakistan cricketer Nida Dar withdraws from national selection: Here's why
What's the story
Nida Dar, a veteran of the Pakistan women's cricket team, has pulled her name from national selection owing to mental health issues.
The former captain announced the same through a social media post on Friday.
With a staggering 270 matches in ODIs and T20 internationals, Nida is one of the most recognizable faces of Pakistan women's cricket.
Here are further details.
Personal impact
Nida Dar's decision influenced by personal and professional challenges
Recently, Nida was asked to make herself available for selection for the ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers in Lahore.
However, she opted out of the process, citing a huge toll on her mental health from recent happenings in her personal and professional life.
In her social media post, she wrote, "In the past few months, a lot has happened around me personally and professionally which has taken a toll on my mental health."
Prioritizing well-being
Nida Dar's commitment to mental health
The all-rounder has also informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about her situation.
Meanwhile, she attended a fitness test but withdrew later when asked to report for a training camp.
Additionally, Nida missed the women's national T20 Cup recently and last represented Pakistan in October 2024 against New Zealand in Dubai.
In her statement, she stressed on mental health saying, "I have decided to take a break from cricket to focus on myself."
Stats
A look at the all-rounder's career stats
In 112 ODIs, Nida has 108 wickets at 30.45 with a 4.17 economy (best figures: 4/10), plus 1,690 runs at 18.98, including 11 fifties.
In T20Is, she's taken 144 wickets in 152 innings at 20.20 with a 5.70 economy, including one four- and one five-wicket haul.
She's also scored 2,091 runs at a 101.35 strike rate with seven fifties.
Notably, she's the only Pakistani bowler with 100-plus T20I wickets.
Twitter Post
An X post by Nida confirming her withdrawal
I would like to inform that alot of things have happened in the past with me personally and professionally and this has affected my mental health. For this reason I am taking a break for a while from cricket to focus on myself.— Nida Dar (@CoolNidadar) April 24, 2025
Please respect the privacy.
Thank you. #respect 🙏