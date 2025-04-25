What's the story

The 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see a clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings.

The match will take place on April 26 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season.

In the last encounter in Chandigarh, Punjab Kings scripted history by defending the lowest IPL total against KKR (111).

Here we present the match preview.