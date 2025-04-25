IPL 2025, KKR eye redemption against PBKS: Match preview
What's the story
The 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see a clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings.
The match will take place on April 26 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season.
In the last encounter in Chandigarh, Punjab Kings scripted history by defending the lowest IPL total against KKR (111).
Here we present the match preview.
Pitch analysis
Pitch report and streaming details
Traditionally, the pitch at Eden Gardens is spin-friendly.
However, after a batting-friendly 2024 season, it appears to have gone back to its roots with more spin-friendly conditions.
Spinners have been dominating the matches, particularly in the later innings.
Teams are advised to make the most of their powerplay and avoid losing too many wickets.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
Team performance
KKR's current form and playoff prospects
Defending champions KKR are having a tough season so far. They are placed seventh on the points table with just three wins from eight matches.
They have only managed to earn six points so far.
Despite their struggles, they are still in the race for the playoffs but will need a massive turnaround in their performance to make it.
A couple of losses from here on can officially end thier playoff hopes.
Team performance
Punjab Kings's quest for playoff spot
Under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, Punjab Kings are on the right path to make it to the playoffs. They have won five of their eight matches so far.
However, they lost to RCB in their last assignment and need to recover in this important game against KKR.
The stakes are high as both sides look to better their positions in IPL 2025.
Rivalry
A look at head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, these two sides have clashed 34 times in IPL history, with the Knight Riders winning 21 games.
PBKS are still far behind in this battle with 13 wins. At the Eden Gardens, PBKS have lost nine of their 13 matches against the home team.
However, PBKS have won three of their last four games against the three-time winners, including one earlier this season.
Team composition
Predicted playing XIs for KKR and PBKS
Predicted playing XI for KKR: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora. Impact sub: Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
Predicted playing XI for PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jos Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. Impact sub: Harpreet Brar.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Shreyas Iyer has scored 238 runs across four away matches this season. His strike rate in these games goes up to 201.69.
With 11 scalps at 22.72, Arshdeep Singh is PBKS' leading wicket-taker this year.
Meanwhile, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been brilliant, having scalped 10 wickets at an economy of 6.48.
In the ongoing season, Rahane has scored 271 runs at a strike rate of 146.49.
