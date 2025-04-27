What's the story

Star pacer Trent Boult starred in Mumbai Indians's 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Boult took three wickets as the visitors perished for 161 while chasing down 216. His searing yorkers were once again on display.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets in MI's win.

With this, Boult has completed 50 wickets for MI in the IPL.