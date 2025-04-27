IPL 2025: Trent Boult sets record with three-fer against LSG
What's the story
Star pacer Trent Boult starred in Mumbai Indians's 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Boult took three wickets as the visitors perished for 161 while chasing down 216. His searing yorkers were once again on display.
Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets in MI's win.
With this, Boult has completed 50 wickets for MI in the IPL.
Spell
Boult gets crucial scalps
Although LSG lost Aiden Markram early, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh took them to 60.
Marsh, who was batting well, propelled the Super Giants past 100. This is when Boult dismissed Marsh to give MI impetus.
The left-arm seamer also removed a well-set Ayush Badoni before getting rid of Digvesh Singh Rathi. He conceded 20 runs from four overs.
Milestone
Boult enters record books
As mentioned, Boult has become the eighth player to complete 50 wickets for MI in IPL history.
The Kiwi pacer now has 51 wickets from 39 IPL encounters at an average of 22.96 for the five-time champions. His tally includes 2 four-fers and an economy rate of 8.09.
Boult helped MI win their fifth IPL title in 2020.
Career
Over 130 wickets in IPL
Since making his IPL debut in 2015, Boult has played for five franchises, including MI.
He represented MI in 2020 and 2021 before moving to Rajasthan Royals (RR). Last year, MI picked him up (₹12.5 crore) for the ongoing season.
Boult has now taken 134 wickets from 114 IPL games at an average of 26.40. His economy rate reads 8.31.