MS Dhoni makes his 400th T20 appearance: Decoding stats
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, MS Dhoni, has added another feather in his already-illustrious hat.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, marks his 400th appearance in T20 cricket.
With this, he joins an elite list of Indian cricketers who have achieved this landmark.
Here we decode his stats and records in the format.
Elite group
Dhoni joins elite group of Indian cricketers
As per ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni has become just the fourth Indian player to complete 400 T20 matches.
The list includes Rohit Sharma (456 matches), Dinesh Karthik (412 ), and Virat Kohli (408 ).
This landmark further cements Dhoni's legacy as one of India's most successful T20 players.
Interestingly, Dhoni is playing his 326th game as captain. No other player has led in even 230 T20 matches.
Stats
A look at Dhoni's overall T20 stats
Dhoni enters his 400th T20 game with 7,566 runs.
He also has an average of 38.02 and a strike rate of 135.90.
Dhoni has smoked 28 fifties so far and boasts a high score of 84* in T20s.
Additionally, the wicketkeeper also owns 227 catches and 91 stumpings behind the stumps.
His tally of 7,294 T20 runs as a designated wicketkeeper-batter is the fourth-most for any player.
Performance
Dhoni's IPL performance and comparison with other players
Dhoni, the most-capped player in IPL history, now has 273 caps to his name.
He has so far amassed 5,377 runs with an average of 38.96 and a strike rate of 137.87.
The veteran wicketkeeper batter boasts 24 IPL fifties and a high score of 84*.
Dhoni also boasts 373 fours and 260 sixes in the IPL. His tally also includes 155 catches and 46 stumpings.
Return
Dhoni's return as CSK captain
Dhoni was reinstated as CSK captain midway through IPL 2025 as Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with an elbow fracture.
The veteran is playing his 230th IPL game as captain, the most for any player. He has won 134 matches besides losing 93.
Two matches have not had any results. Notably, each of CSK's five IPL titles have come under Dhoni's leadership.
Information
Here are his T20I numbers
Dhoni featured in 98 T20Is, scoring 1,617 runs at 37.6. The tally includes two half-centuries. He retired from international cricket in 2020. Notably, it was under Dhoni's captaincy, India managed to win the first-ever ICC T20 World Cup in 2007.