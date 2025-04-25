What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, MS Dhoni, has added another feather in his already-illustrious hat.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, marks his 400th appearance in T20 cricket.

With this, he joins an elite list of Indian cricketers who have achieved this landmark.

Here we decode his stats and records in the format.