What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

Despite a promising IPL 2025 season, RCB have failed to win on their home turf. They are undefeated in away games and sit in the top four of the league standings.

However, this home defeat is a challenge they need to address quickly as two out of their next three matches will be played at home.