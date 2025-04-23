SRH record lowest powerplay score of IPL 2025: Key stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad had a woeful start against Mumbai Indians in Match 41 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The Orange Army suffered a top-order collapse after they were put in to bat. Their top four batters departed in single figures.
As per Cricbuzz, SRH recorded the lowest powerplay score by a side in IPL 2025.
Collapse
SRH were 24/4 after six overs
Deepak Chahar bowled a neat first over after MI elected to field.
Trent Boult backed it up by dismissing Travis Head for a four-ball duck. Chahar got rid of Ishan Kishan thereafter.
SRH, who were down to 12/2, also lost Abhishek Sharma (8) in the fourth over. Nitish Reddy's dismissal brought SRH further down to 13/4.
The Orange Army were 24/4 after six overs.
Score
SRH surpass Chennai Super Kings
As mentioned, SRH now have the lowest powerplay total by a side in the ongoing IPL season. No other side have registered a sub-30 score in this regard.
In Hyderabad, SRH surpassed Chennai Super Kings's 30/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai.
Notably, SRH also managed 33/3 in the powerplay against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the season.
Dismissal
How Ishan's dismissal created controversy
Ishan was dismissed in a controversial manner.
SRH, who had a woeful start, were 9/1 after two overs. He fell on the first ball post this to Chahar.
Ishan nicked a length ball that went down the leg side, and wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton collected it safely.
Ishan walked back, but the UltraEdge replay showed there was no bat involved.