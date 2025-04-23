What's the story

Abishek Porel, one of the key players retained by Delhi Capitals (DC) after IPL 2024 season, is making significant contributions for his team in IPL 2025.

The second-highest run-scorer for DC with 225 runs from eight innings, Porel credits his success to his understanding of his game and strong backing from the coaching staff.

Playing at the top of the order, he has been consistently contributing to the team's success.

