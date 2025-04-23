IPL: Abishek Porel reflects on his consistent form this season
What's the story
Abishek Porel, one of the key players retained by Delhi Capitals (DC) after IPL 2024 season, is making significant contributions for his team in IPL 2025.
The second-highest run-scorer for DC with 225 runs from eight innings, Porel credits his success to his understanding of his game and strong backing from the coaching staff.
Playing at the top of the order, he has been consistently contributing to the team's success.
Here's more.
Overcoming challenges
Porel's journey from pressure to performance
Despite a difficult start to the season (two-ball duck) against LSG, Porel has turned it around.
He confessed to feeling "the pressure" but found support in coach Hemang Badani, mentor Kevin Pietersen, and captain Axar Patel.
Their encouragement helped him get past initial setbacks and concentrate on his game.
"I am enjoying myself," Porel said after DC's victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). "I am trying to find ways to get better each time I bat."
Training focus
Porel's strategy for improvement
Porel stresses on training as the key to his match preparation.
He often seeks advice from his coaches during training sessions to work on his weaknesses.
"I talk a lot with Hemang sir and KP at training, trying to figure out what I can work on to do better. What I do in training, I bring to the matches," he explained.
This approach has been pivotal in allowing him to adjust to different pitches and deliver consistently all season long.
Team dynamics
Porel's relationship with teammates and support staff
Porel also emphasized the backing he gets from his teammates, which encourages him to play freely and to his strengths.
"Even if you don't back yourself, these people are always backing me," he said.
This camaraderie in the team has been instrumental in keeping him positive despite some tough outings this season.
I know my game and the support staff knows my game, what I can do and can't do," he further added.
Goals ahead
Porel's performance and future aspirations
This season, barring one low-scoring game (vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru) after his opening duck against LSG, Porel has been a constant contributor to his team's score.
His contributions include a swift 34 runs off just 18 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and a steady innings of 51 runs off 36 balls against LSG.
Despite not having earth-shattering numbers this season, DC have got what they wanted from him after he had given them 327 runs in 14 matches last season.
Performance
Abishek Porel records his maiden fifty of IPL 2025
Opening the innings, Porel scored the bulk of his runs in the powerplay.
He kept the scoreboard ticking thereafter and went on to smash his maiden fifty of IPL 2025.
Meanwhile, a crucial 69-run partnership between Porel and KL Rahul gave DC the required edge in the run chase.
However, Aiden Markram dismissed Porel in the 12th over just after his fifty.
The latter departed for 51 off 36 balls (five fours and a six).
Stats
A look at Porel's 2025 and overall IPL stats
As mentioned, this season Porel has racked up 224 runs from eight matches at an impressive strike-rate of 147.36 with an average of 32.14.
Overall, with his fifty against LSG he has now raced to 585 IPL runs across 26 matches at an average of 27.86. He also boasts a strike rate of 150 alongside three fifties and a high score of 65.
Notably, he also owns 1,181 T20 runs across 43 innings.